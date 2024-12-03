Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Did associate director Sridhar commit suicide? Read details

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: The suicide of a key member of the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 team has caused a stir.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 2:29 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 2:29 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil season 8

Bigg Boss Tamil season 8 started in October. Seventeen contestants remain. Ravinder, Arnav, Dharsha Gupta, Sunitha, Riya, Varshini, and Sivakumar have been eliminated. With one month left, the competition is fierce.

article_image2

Bigg Boss Vijay Sethupathi

Bigg Boss Tamil's success is due to the contestants and the crew. Over 500 people work behind the scenes, managing hundreds of cameras, including directors, assistant directors, and associate directors.

article_image3

Bigg Boss Tamil season 8 contestants

Sridhar, an associate director for Bigg Boss season 8, was found dead. His death has shocked the Bigg Boss team. Police retrieved his body for post-mortem and handed it over to his relatives.

article_image4

Bigg Boss House

Police are investigating the suicide, exploring family issues, debt, or work stress as potential causes. Sridhar's death has stunned his family and the Bigg Boss crew.

