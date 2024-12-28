Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Anshitha Anji evicted from Vijay Sethupathi's show

Information has been released about which contestant has been evicted this week from 'Bigg Boss Season 8', which is being aired on Vijay TV.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 3:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8

Many changes were brought to the Bigg Boss show hosted by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan this year. One of them was the sudden change of host. Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the Bigg Boss show for the past 7 seasons, announced that he would be leaving the Bigg Boss show due to his own work. So now Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is hosting this show in his place.

article_image2

Bigg Boss Freeze Task

With Bigg Boss Season 8 starting on October 6th... it is coming to an end in 3 more weeks. As the Bigg Boss show is nearing its final stage, this week Bigg Boss gave a pleasant surprise by sending their families into the house through the Freeze Task to cheer up the housemates. Similarly, Soundarya's crush Vishnu, Arun Prasad's girlfriend Archana Ravichandran, Vijay TV host and speaker Mahesh, Pavithra's friend and a few other contestants entered the Bigg Boss house yesterday.

Forgive me; Vijay Antony's statement with regret!

article_image3

Contestants Enjoy the Freeze Task

All the contestants celebrated the arrival of the Bigg Boss contestants' families throughout this week. The contestants' parents and family members accepted the contestants' doubts about the other contestants. Even though this week went very happily, elimination is inevitable in the Bigg Boss show. Accordingly, information about the contestant who left the Bigg Boss house a while ago has been released this week.

article_image4

This Week's Bigg Boss Eviction

So far 12 contestants have been evicted from the Bigg Boss house, while the remaining 12 contestants are inside the Bigg Boss house. It has been reported from reliable sources that Anshitha Anji, who became famous through the Vijay TV serial 'Chellamma' and also participated in the Cook with Komali show, has been evicted from these 12 contestants this week.

article_image5

Bigg Boss Double Eviction?

With only a few weeks left for the Bigg Boss show to end... it seems likely that there will be a double eviction this week. But no confirmed information has been released about this. If it's a double eviction, who do you think will be the other contestant to leave the Bigg Boss house, Bigg Boss fans?

