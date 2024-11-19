Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Photos of female contestants getting ready leaked online

Photos of Bigg Boss Kannada 11 female contestants getting ready in the dressing room have gone viral. See how easily they do their makeup.

There were a total of 9 female contestants in Bigg Boss Season 11. Four of them have been eliminated. A wild card entry has been made to give them a tough fight.

Currently remaining in the Bigg Boss house are Bhavya Gowda, Chaitra Kundapura, Aishwarya Sindhogi, Gowtami Jadhav, and Mokshita Rai. Eliminated are Hansa Pratap, Yamuna Shrinidhi, Manasa Tukali Santosh and Anusha Rai.

There is a makeup room inside the Bigg Boss house and a dressing room in the bathing area. They have to dress there and come here to do makeup.

Girls spend most of their time in front of the mirror. Mirrors are visible everywhere in the Bigg Boss house. But most of the time is spent in the makeup/powder room.

On normal days, they do their makeup without a mirror, but when the Weekend with Kiccha Sudeep episode takes place, not only girls but also men stand in front of the mirror.

Everyone dresses differently. Chaitra Kundapura always chooses a traditional look, shines in a saree salwar. She always puts kumkum on her forehead. Bhavya Gowda sometimes has a Western look and sometimes a traditional look.

Gowtami and Mokshita Rai do very subtle makeup. These two, who only wear grand dresses on weekends, wear very comfortable cotton or loose dresses every day.

Among those present, Aishwarya Sindhogi and Anusha Rai give importance to makeup and styling. Manasa was like a house girl. Hansa, although a tough villain on screen, is very very silent and simple.

