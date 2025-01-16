Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Gauthami Jadav's weekly salary revealed

Gauthami Jadav, a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada 11, often spent time with Ugram Manju, drawing attention and sometimes criticism from housemates. Discussions have arisen regarding her weekly earnings on the show.

Bigg Boss is full of twists and turns. Amidst a mid-week elimination, discussions about Gauthami Jadav's weekly pay on Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 have begun.

Gauthami made a mark with her positive personality, claiming to always see the bright side. This attitude was evident in the house, even during nominations.

Gauthami maintained a positive demeanor and often survived nominations. She generally avoided intense arguments and confrontations within the house.

Gauthami and Ugram Manju's friendship caught viewers' attention. Compared to other contestants, Gauthami was known for her straightforwardness.

Gauthami's frequent interactions with Ugram Manju sometimes drew criticism. Amidst this, discussions about her weekly Bigg Boss earnings have emerged.

Reports suggest Gauthami receives the highest weekly remuneration among contestants, reportedly ₹1.5 lakhs. This translates to a substantial sum over 16 weeks.

Over 16 weeks, Gauthami's earnings could total ₹24 lakhs, excluding potential sponsor bonuses and prize money.

Gauthami played Satya in the Zee Kannada serial 'Sathya', sporting a tomboy look and later portraying a police officer.

