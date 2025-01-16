Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Gauthami Jadav's weekly salary revealed

Gauthami Jadav, a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada 11, often spent time with Ugram Manju, drawing attention and sometimes criticism from housemates. Discussions have arisen regarding her weekly earnings on the show.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 10:44 AM IST

Bigg Boss is full of twists and turns. Amidst a mid-week elimination, discussions about Gauthami Jadav's weekly pay on Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 have begun.

article_image2

Gauthami made a mark with her positive personality, claiming to always see the bright side. This attitude was evident in the house, even during nominations.

article_image3

Gauthami maintained a positive demeanor and often survived nominations. She generally avoided intense arguments and confrontations within the house.

article_image4

Gauthami and Ugram Manju's friendship caught viewers' attention. Compared to other contestants, Gauthami was known for her straightforwardness.

article_image5

Gauthami's frequent interactions with Ugram Manju sometimes drew criticism. Amidst this, discussions about her weekly Bigg Boss earnings have emerged.

article_image6

Reports suggest Gauthami receives the highest weekly remuneration among contestants, reportedly ₹1.5 lakhs. This translates to a substantial sum over 16 weeks.

article_image7

Over 16 weeks, Gauthami's earnings could total ₹24 lakhs, excluding potential sponsor bonuses and prize money.

article_image8

Gauthami played Satya in the Zee Kannada serial 'Sathya', sporting a tomboy look and later portraying a police officer.

