Bigg Boss 18: Shalini Passi to enter Salman Khan's show? Read details

Shalini Passi appeared in the reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, which premiered in October. If speculations are to be believed, she will be on Bigg Boss 18 next!

Shalini Passi, a Delhi-based socialite, has amassed a large fan base following her appearance in Netflix's reality series Fabuous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She has become a great sensation and is being praised for her humour, distinct fashion sense, and unapologetic personality! According to internet sources, she is already preparing to appear on Salman Khan's television reality program Bigg Boss 18.

According to ETimes, Shalini Passi is poised to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house. A source informed the portal, “Shalini has a magnetic presence and commands attention wherever she goes. Her entry is sure to being a mix of glamour, intrigue, and unpredictability to the house, shaking up the existing dynamics and intensifying the ongoing drama."

If Shalini Passi joins Bigg Boss 18, viewers will be in for a treat! The art aficionado created headlines with her debut on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, and it will be intriguing to watch how she handles herself inside the Bigg Boss 18 house!

Shalini Passi conducted an AMA session on Reddit a week ago, during which she answered a fan's question regarding her next projects. "Lots of projects in the pipeline we will keep you posted, there is lots of excitement going on, so be ready for a lot of surprises coming up in 2025!" she texted.

Meanwhile, in response to another fan, Shalini Passi said that she had a phobia of cameras until 2018, and that it took her a while to overcome the dread. “So now I think I really enjoy the medium, I enjoy being in front of the camera. But obviously not always, there are days when I just want to function and which I want to concentrate on my work. And of course, those days and of course I shoot days which I shoot when I can when I’m in that mood Then I can shoot for a couple of days But then when I’m in a more offensive and a more arty mood then I’m actually Just being a completely different person," she wrote.

Meanwhile, back on Bigg Boss 18, the producers just unveiled a few wild card competitors, including Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi Mistry. The addition of wild card competitors has increased the show's viewership and sparked controversy within the BB house.

