Bigg Boss 18 Finale Week: THIS contestant tops voting trend, surpassing Karan Veer Mehra-Vivian Dsena

As Bigg Boss 18 prepares for its grand finale on January 19, fans are eagerly rooting for their favorite contestants. After the emotional eviction of Shilpa Shirodkar, the remaining top 6 contestants – Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh – are all vying for the coveted trophy. With the finale fast approaching, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will win Salman Khan’s reality show?

Currently, Rajat Dalal is leading in the voting trend, securing his place at the top. A popular YouTuber, Rajat has garnered massive support from fellow YouTubers, further solidifying his position as a fan favorite. His consistent performance in the house and strong fanbase are key factors driving his success.

Following Rajat, Vivian Dsena ranks second, holding steady with his immense popularity as a television actor. Vivian has impressed viewers with his charm and unique style, ensuring he remains a frontrunner throughout the season. His strong presence and emotional moments have earned him a dedicated fanbase, pushing him to the top of the rankings.

Karan Veer Mehra is in third place, thanks to his close friendship with Shilpa Shirodkar and his blossoming relationship with Chum Darang. Karan’s witty one-liners and strategic gameplay have kept him in the spotlight. His connection with Chum has further fueled fans' excitement, with many praising their bond and cheering for him to reach the finale.

In fourth place is Chum Darang, who has captured the hearts of viewers with her chemistry with Karan Veer Mehra. The pair has quickly become fan favorites, with followers even coining the term "ChumVeer" to describe them. Their growing relationship has sparked wedding rumors, and Chum’s place in the top 4 reflects her popularity and the support she’s received from fans.

Avinash Mishra, currently in fifth place, has been an intriguing contestant due to his close friendship with Eisha Singh. Their bond has raised some eyebrows and piqued the interest of viewers, though Avinash’s ranking in the voting trend suggests he may face a tough challenge ahead.

Lastly, Eisha Singh is ranked at the bottom of the voting list. Reports suggest she might be on the verge of dropping out of the top 5, as fans' support seems to have waned. Despite her earlier moments in the game, it appears that Eisha may not make it to the finale, leaving her fate uncertain as the competition heats up.

