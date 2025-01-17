Bigg Boss 18 Finale Week: THIS contestant tops voting trend, surpassing Karan Veer Mehra-Vivian Dsena

 As Bigg Boss 18 nears its grand finale on January 19, the top 6 contestants battle for the trophy. With intense fan support and strong performances, the competition is heating up.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

As Bigg Boss 18 prepares for its grand finale on January 19, fans are eagerly rooting for their favorite contestants. After the emotional eviction of Shilpa Shirodkar, the remaining top 6 contestants – Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh – are all vying for the coveted trophy. With the finale fast approaching, the question on everyone’s mind is: who will win Salman Khan’s reality show?

 

article_image2

Currently, Rajat Dalal is leading in the voting trend, securing his place at the top. A popular YouTuber, Rajat has garnered massive support from fellow YouTubers, further solidifying his position as a fan favorite. His consistent performance in the house and strong fanbase are key factors driving his success.

 

article_image3

Following Rajat, Vivian Dsena ranks second, holding steady with his immense popularity as a television actor. Vivian has impressed viewers with his charm and unique style, ensuring he remains a frontrunner throughout the season. His strong presence and emotional moments have earned him a dedicated fanbase, pushing him to the top of the rankings.

 

article_image4

Karan Veer Mehra is in third place, thanks to his close friendship with Shilpa Shirodkar and his blossoming relationship with Chum Darang. Karan’s witty one-liners and strategic gameplay have kept him in the spotlight. His connection with Chum has further fueled fans' excitement, with many praising their bond and cheering for him to reach the finale.

 

article_image5

In fourth place is Chum Darang, who has captured the hearts of viewers with her chemistry with Karan Veer Mehra. The pair has quickly become fan favorites, with followers even coining the term "ChumVeer" to describe them. Their growing relationship has sparked wedding rumors, and Chum’s place in the top 4 reflects her popularity and the support she’s received from fans.

 

article_image6

Avinash Mishra, currently in fifth place, has been an intriguing contestant due to his close friendship with Eisha Singh. Their bond has raised some eyebrows and piqued the interest of viewers, though Avinash’s ranking in the voting trend suggests he may face a tough challenge ahead.

 

article_image7

Lastly, Eisha Singh is ranked at the bottom of the voting list. Reports suggest she might be on the verge of dropping out of the top 5, as fans' support seems to have waned. Despite her earlier moments in the game, it appears that Eisha may not make it to the finale, leaving her fate uncertain as the competition heats up.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Emergency Kangana Ranaut's film NOT released in Punjab; theatre owners refuse to screen controversial movie ATG

'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's film NOT released in Punjab; theatre owners refuse to screen controversial movie

Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut wins hearts with powerful performance NTI

Emergency Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut wins hearts with powerful performance

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry blames Islamophobia for attack, sparks massive outrage snt

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry blames Islamophobia for attack, sparks massive outrage

Chris Martin in Mumbai: Coldplay all set for India tour; lead singer poses at Marine Drive RBA

Chris Martin in Mumbai: Coldplay all set for India tour; lead singer poses at Marine Drive

Marco Unni Mukundan starrer becomes FIRST Malayalam film with 'A' rating to cross Rs. 100 crores ATG

Marco: Unni Mukundan starrer becomes FIRST Malayalam film with 'A' rating to cross Rs. 100 crores

Recent Stories

Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion' snt

Saif Ali Khan recovering well after brutal stabbing, doctors recall actor 'walking like blood-covered lion'

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

Nano-Cap Versus Systems Soars On Brazilian Expansion; Retail Eyes Breakout From Trading Range

IIT-Bombay's 'Garbhavigyan' event sparks row; students question legitimacy, dub it 'pseudoscience' vkp

IIT-Bombay's 'Garbhavigyan' event sparks row; students question legitimacy, dub it 'pseudoscience'

Jio vs Airtel: Check out BEST recharge plans under Rs 500 gcw

Jio vs Airtel: Check out BEST recharge plans under Rs 500

UP man confronts wife's lover, clings to car bonnet for 1 km on Agra-Moradabad highway WATCH anr

Dramatic VIDEO: UP man confronts wife's lover, clings to car bonnet for 1 km on Agra-Moradabad highway [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar's Emotional EXIT Before Finale; Karan and Vivian Break into Tears

Video Icon
World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Best Moments as Bhutan Women’s Team Shines with 66-22 Victory Over Germany

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Thrilling Moments as England's Men's Team Triumphs Over Malaysia 52-32

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as New Zealand's Women's Team Win Against Peru 66-26

Video Icon