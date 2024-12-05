Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh opens up about her friendship with Avinash Mishra [WATCH]

 Eisha Singh opens up about her close friendship with Avinash Mishra on Bigg Boss 18, discussing boundaries, her preference for winning the finale, and her stance on Karan Veer Mehra.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 contestants are set to engage in deep conversations with notable personalities. Yesterday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap entered the house and spoke with Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena. Two housemates got to watch this insightful conversation, marking a thrilling twist in the show.

 

article_image2

Today, media personality Saurabh Dwivedi will join the house and interact with housemates Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Rajat Dalal. In the upcoming episode, Eisha Singh is asked about her equation with fellow contestant Avinash Mishra. She reveals that they share a strong bond as close friends, but her boundaries are clear.

 

article_image3

Eisha is also questioned about her past role as Time God and the perception that she may have been biased against Karan Veer Mehra. Eisha is unapologetic about her stance, confidently stating that she is close to three housemates, but Karan is not one of them.

 

article_image4

When asked about her preferences for the finale, Eisha admits she would like to win if it comes down to her and Avinash. She also openly states that she would prefer Karan Veer Mehra’s elimination, showcasing her strong opinions and clear priorities within the Bigg Boss 18 house.  [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date vkp

Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office collection Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer mints Rs. 21 Cr hours after release ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office collection Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer mints Rs. 21 Cr hours after release

Pushpa 2 REVIEW: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film hits theatres; gets 'Blockbuster' praise on social media reactions anr

Pushpa 2 REVIEW: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film hits theatres; gets 'Blockbuster' praise on social media

Pushpa 2: The Rule LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

Recent Stories

KULR Technology Tumbles On MicroStrategy-Like Bitcoin Play: Retail Awaits Clearer Roadmap

KULR Technology Tumbles On MicroStrategy-Like Bitcoin Play: Retail Awaits Clearer Roadmap

BMW C 400 GT to Ather 450X: Top 5 Scooters of 2024 anr

BMW C 400 GT to Ather 450X: Top 5 Scooters of 2024

West Bengal weather ALERT! Winter to arrive in Kolkata, other districts; rainfall likely to hit Darjeeling and more gcw

West Bengal weather ALERT! Winter to arrive in Kolkata, other districts; rainfall to hit Darjeeling and more

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 43rd Ramayana Mela at Ram Katha Park anr

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 43rd Ramayana Mela at Ram Katha Park

NIA raids locations in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru murder dmn

NIA raids locations in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru murder

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon