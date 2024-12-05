Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh opens up about her friendship with Avinash Mishra [WATCH]

Eisha Singh opens up about her close friendship with Avinash Mishra on Bigg Boss 18, discussing boundaries, her preference for winning the finale, and her stance on Karan Veer Mehra.

Bigg Boss 18 contestants are set to engage in deep conversations with notable personalities. Yesterday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap entered the house and spoke with Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena. Two housemates got to watch this insightful conversation, marking a thrilling twist in the show.

Today, media personality Saurabh Dwivedi will join the house and interact with housemates Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Rajat Dalal. In the upcoming episode, Eisha Singh is asked about her equation with fellow contestant Avinash Mishra. She reveals that they share a strong bond as close friends, but her boundaries are clear.

Eisha is also questioned about her past role as Time God and the perception that she may have been biased against Karan Veer Mehra. Eisha is unapologetic about her stance, confidently stating that she is close to three housemates, but Karan is not one of them.

When asked about her preferences for the finale, Eisha admits she would like to win if it comes down to her and Avinash. She also openly states that she would prefer Karan Veer Mehra’s elimination, showcasing her strong opinions and clear priorities within the Bigg Boss 18 house. [WATCH]

