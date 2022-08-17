Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's whopping fee Rs 1000 crore to controversial contestants and more

Salman Khan to charge Rs 1000 Crore to host Bigg Boss 16? Actor demands have increased threefold this year, according to a report

The controversial reality programme 'Bigg Boss,' presented by Salman Khan, is the most viewed and popular show on Indian television. The programme will return for its sixteenth season this year, and all eyes will be on it.



According to recent reports, the producers are paying the actor a large sum to host Bigg Boss 16. Notably, Salman asks a hefty fee to organise BB every year, and he is said to have asked for Rs.1000 crore this year. Are you surprised?



According to the Financial Express, the Sultan actor has sought a fee increase this year that is three times what he received for Bigg Boss 15. Last year, he reportedly demanded Rs. 350 crores for the whole season. Thus, Khan reportedly will charge Rs 1000 crore for the forthcoming season. However, no formal confirmation has been provided. These enormous statistics are exactly as reported.

Meanwhile, the new season is expected to premiere in October 2022. The producers are actively selecting participants for the show. The announced candidates of Bigg Boss 16, which will have an aqua theme, are Lock Up winner Munawar Faruqui, TikTok sensation Faisal Shaikh, and TV actresses Shivin Narang and Vivian Dsena. Other well-known names include Poonam Pandey, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Saisha Shinde, Prachi Desai, Deepika Singh, and others. Also Read: SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's hot moves (WATCH)

According to reports, famous contestants must pass a few steps to reach the BB16 home, much like in previous seasons. This season, there will be five stages of examinations that competitors must complete to enter the show. Also Read: Is Shehnaaz Gill in LOVE again? After Sidharth Shukla, is Sana dating this TV host?

