Bhopal Artist Raj Saini creates blood portrait of Sonu Sood to celebrate 'Fateh'

A Bhopal-based artist created a unique portrait of Sonu Sood using his own blood after being inspired by Sood's latest film 'Fateh'. The artist, Raj Saini, expressed his admiration for Sood's humanitarian work and acting career.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 11:16 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Blood Portrait , Sonu Sood, Fateh

Sonu Sood, known for villain roles in Telugu cinema, became a real-life hero during COVID-19. A Bhopal artist, Raj Saini, expressed his admiration.

article_image2

Raj Saini painted Sonu Sood's portrait using his own blood, inspired by 'Fateh'. Saini was impressed by Sood's directorial debut and humanitarian work.

article_image3

Saini considers Sood a savior and expressed his gratitude through the portrait. He claims to be the first in India to create such a portrait using his own blood.

article_image4

The portrait took two hours to complete and will be framed and sent to Mumbai. Saini praised Sood's contributions to society.

article_image5

'Fateh', starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, had a good opening at the box office, exceeding trade expectations. Read more: Fateh Movie Collections.

article_image6

'Fateh' offered discounted tickets at ₹99. The film, made on a ₹15 crore budget, is a cybercrime thriller. Also read: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale.

