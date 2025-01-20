Bhopal Artist Raj Saini creates blood portrait of Sonu Sood to celebrate 'Fateh'

A Bhopal-based artist created a unique portrait of Sonu Sood using his own blood after being inspired by Sood's latest film 'Fateh'. The artist, Raj Saini, expressed his admiration for Sood's humanitarian work and acting career.

Sonu Sood, known for villain roles in Telugu cinema, became a real-life hero during COVID-19. A Bhopal artist, Raj Saini, expressed his admiration.

Raj Saini painted Sonu Sood's portrait using his own blood, inspired by 'Fateh'. Saini was impressed by Sood's directorial debut and humanitarian work.

Saini considers Sood a savior and expressed his gratitude through the portrait. He claims to be the first in India to create such a portrait using his own blood.

The portrait took two hours to complete and will be framed and sent to Mumbai. Saini praised Sood's contributions to society.

'Fateh', starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, had a good opening at the box office, exceeding trade expectations.

'Fateh' offered discounted tickets at ₹99. The film, made on a ₹15 crore budget, is a cybercrime thriller.

