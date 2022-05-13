Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj's another video goes viral, after her MMS controversy (Watch)

    First Published May 13, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

    Another video of Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj is viral; people are searching on the internet to watch.

    These days Shilpi Raj is trending on Google, all thanks to her MMS video, which later she said was not her. The private video footage went viral on the internet. Later, in a recent interview, Shilpa said that she had no idea who the girl in the video was and that the video is a plot to defame her.
     

    Because of the supposed video, folk singer Shilpi has been trending on social media. The musician has yet to make an official remark on the terrible occurrence. (Video)
     

    Who is Shilpi Raj?
    Shilpi Raj, a Bhojpuri folk singer, has gained a social media following due to her singing abilities. Shilpi, who made her debut in 2017, has since collaborated with well-known musicians and has a large social media following. However, the singer is in a difficult circumstance. According to sources, a private video of the artist with a man named Vijay Chauhan was purportedly released on the internet and is being spread on different platforms.

    The singer, who is 20 years old, was born into a middle-class family in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. She has three sisters and a brother, according to reports. The folk singer had her elementary and secondary education in Chhapra, Siwan, in a government school in her village.

    Shilpi had reportedly been interested in singing since she was a child and had frequently participated in singing programmes at her school. Ramanand Swami in Siwan, Bihar, later taught her the fundamentals of music.
     

    According to the reports, the singer's villagers urged her to seek a singing career. She came to Patna after finishing grade 10 and continued her schooling while also practising singing.
     

    In 2017, she debuted as a singer with Sameer Sawan in the Bhojpuri song Bhukur Bhukur Light Barab Karejau. Since then, she's also worked with well-known Bhojpuri actors like Pawan Singh and Vijay Lal Yadav. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal snapped at Priyanka Chopra’s New York Restaurant 'Sona'

    The song Dekhle Bani Sapna Saiya by the performer became famous among listeners. Laika Pahilka Ha, Neeli Neeli Akhiyan, Du Hajara Leke Aaja Stage Pa, and Apni To Jaise Taise are some of the singer's other successful songs. The singer recently collaborated with another well-known actor-singer on a song. Gunjan Singh, an actor and singer, was her collaborator. Also Read: Salman Khan goes gaga over Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad trailer; actress reacted

