Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Yadav, Pradeep Pandey's BOLD song 'E Jawani Rajau' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Kajal Yadav sexy video: Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Yadav raise the temperature online with sensual and outstanding dancing on 'E Jawani Rajau;' see video

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey is a well-known Bhojpuri actor whose vibrant and romantic songs always raise the level. Fans showered him with love and devotion for his excellent performance, and his songs have become online superstars.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The combo of Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Yadav has had several successes, and their incredible chemistry never ceases to impress the audience. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their song 'E Jawani Rajau' has gone viral on the internet and has set a new benchmark. Also Read: World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal Yadav looks great in a saree, and Pradeep Pandey compliments her with his impeccable fashion sense.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their fluid footwork, electric energy, and lovely expressions are causing a stir on the internet. The passionate bedroom relationship has gotten a lot of attention on the internet.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They both give the song hot bedroom passion and look sensual on the bed. On YouTube, the video has had 2,587,515 views. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shows off baby bump In expensive maxi dress, know its cost! ADC

    Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shows off baby bump in expensive maxi dress, know its cost!

    BTSs Jungkook bombards Twitter with 2 million tweets after announcing release of his new single 'Seven' ADC

    BTS's Jungkook bombards Twitter with 2 million tweets after announcing release of his new single 'Seven'

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film mints Rs 9.25 crores on opening day vma

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film mints Rs 9.25 crores on opening day

    72 Hoorain row: CBFC dismisses reports of Sanjay Puran Singh's film being denied certification, know details (MAH)

    '72 Hoorain' row: CBFC dismisses reports of Sanjay Puran Singh's film being denied certification, know details

    Chandramukhi 2 poster out: Know release date, cast and more details of Kangana Ranaut's film ADC

    Chandramukhi 2 poster out: Know release date, cast and more details of Kangana Ranaut's film

    Recent Stories

    Kabaddi India clinches eighth Asian Kabaddi Championship Title after victory over Iran osf

    India clinches eighth Asian Kabaddi Championship Title after victory over Iran

    Alibaug to Velneshwar beach: 7 pristine beaches of Maharashtra for sunshine lovers ATG EAI

    Alibaug to Velneshwar beach: 7 pristine beaches of Maharashtra for sunshine lovers

    Kerala Women's Commission initiates suo moto inquiry into incident of newly-weds forced to bang heads anr

    Kerala Women's Commission initiates suo moto inquiry into incident of newly-weds forced to bang heads

    The Beatles to BTS - Top 7 boy bands of all time MSW

    The Beatles to BTS – Top 7 boy bands of all time

    UP B Ed JEE Entrance Exam Result 2023 declared Here is how you can check your marks gcw

    UP B.Ed JEE Entrance Exam Result 2023 declared; Here's how you can check your marks

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon