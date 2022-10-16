Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani romances Khesari Lal Yadav in HOT pink satin nighty- WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani's song ‘Badnaam Jawaniya Hoi’ features Khesari Lal Yadav going viral on social media and YouTube. The song is from a hit film Intqaam 
     

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri film industry, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.

    His music is attracting people's attention once more. Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "Badnaam Jawaniya Hoi," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been 463,436 views of this song. And viewers are commenting and reacting to this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi. There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.

    The couple's fans love to see them together in films and songs. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.

    In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have a passionate kiss. According to the uninitiated, the duo is one of the most adored in the Bhojpuri industry. Also Read: Excited Alia Bhatt talks about welcoming her baby, sabbatical, career and more

    In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. The song is sung by Khesari Lal and Khushbu Jain. Also Read: Kantara (Hindi): Is Rishab Shetty's action thriller HIT or FLOP? Read it's Box Office report

