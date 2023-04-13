Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD bedroom song ‘Adhaai Baje’ goes viral-WATCH

Kajal Raghwani sexy video: A video starring star Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani is now going viral. Both are seen dancing in their popular song ‘Adhaai Baje’ from the film Balam Ji Love You.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Fans love the Bhojpuri entertainment business. Everybody likes the tunes. The fact that the musicians are so well-liked by their fans explains why they have such a large social media following.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The most famous on-screen couple is actress Kajal Raghwani and superstar Khesari Lal. A video starring Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani is now popular online. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song "Adhaai Baje" is causing chaos on social media. In this video, Kajal Raghwani looks stunning.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Their fans like seeing them together. They are the actors who are most popular in the Bhojpuri industry. The two have great chemistry and make the movies enjoyable to watch.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

So far, the song has earned over 29,860,983 million views. Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani are regarded as the "power pack Jodi" due to their great popularity.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This video has various comments from individuals who are interested in it. Fans are going crazy with the two. You'll like seeing this film, which is becoming increasingly popular. Also Read: Palak Tiwari on Salman Khan: He had rule against girls wearing 'revealing clothes'

Photo Courtesy: YouTube