Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's ‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ song goes VIRAL (WATCH)

Bhojpuri cinema superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and popular actress Kajal Raghwani are again in the news because of their old song.. For last few days, their song ‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ is going viral again on social media.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The audience loved this pairing of Bhojpuri cinema superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and famous actress Kajal Raghwani. The old songs of both of them keep rocking on social media. At this time, the song '‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ is once again rocking on YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song may be a bit old, but is still very much loved by the people. This song by Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghavani became a hit in 2019. Azad Singh wrote the song.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The chemistry of Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghavani is being made in the song. This song is from the movie 'Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga'. In this song, Kajal is seen wearing a sari in a bold style.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav is always in the spotlight for his songs and videos. On social media, all of his old and new songs become viral.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song 'Na Chheda Na Piya' is from a hit Bhojpuri film Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, featuring actors like Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Priyanka Pandit, Awdhesh Mishra and Sanjay Pandey.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Talking about the song Na Chheda Na Piya' is sung by Rajnish Mishra and Pamela Jain, Music is by Rajnish Mishra. Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are lighting up YouTube.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

This song has had over 3.5 million views. And this song has been loved by 19K people. And fans are reacting angrily to this video, even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the number one Jodi. Also Read: SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh seduces Karan Khanna

Photo Courtesy: YouTube