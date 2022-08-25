Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's ‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ song goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    Bhojpuri cinema superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and popular actress Kajal Raghwani are again in the news because of their old song.. For last few days, their song  ‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ is going viral again on social media.
     

    The audience loved this pairing of Bhojpuri cinema superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and famous actress Kajal Raghwani. The old songs of both of them keep rocking on social media. At this time, the song '‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ is once again rocking on YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)

    The song may be a bit old, but is still very much loved by the people. This song by Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghavani became a hit in 2019. Azad Singh wrote the song.

    The chemistry of Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghavani is being made in the song. This song is from the movie 'Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga'. In this song, Kajal is seen wearing a sari in a bold style.
     

    Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav is always in the spotlight for his songs and videos. On social media, all of his old and new songs become viral.

    The song 'Na Chheda Na Piya' is from a hit Bhojpuri film Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, featuring actors like Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Priyanka Pandit, Awdhesh Mishra and Sanjay Pandey.
     

    Talking about the song Na Chheda Na Piya'  is sung by Rajnish Mishra and Pamela Jain, Music is by Rajnish Mishra. Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are lighting up YouTube.
     

    This song has had over 3.5 million views. And this song has been loved by 19K people. And fans are reacting angrily to this video, even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the number one Jodi. Also Read: SEXY Video: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh seduces Karan Khanna 

    In the video, Kajal and Khesari are seen getting very romantic. For those unknown, the duo is among the most popular in the Bhojpuri business. They have a large fan base. Also Read: Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25

