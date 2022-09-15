Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh's MMS video LEAKED on the net?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A video doing rounds on social media has grabbed the attention of Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh’s fans. The alleged MMS video that leaked online, is being claimed to be of Akshara which has brought the Bhojpuri actress into the limelight.

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is popular not only in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but all over the country. Apart from acting, she has also proved her talent through singing. Her songs are often on the trending list on YouTube. Akshara also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. These days, Akshara has been in the news not for her acting or singing talent, but for a video that has been doing rounds on social media. This video is allegedly an MMS video which was leaked online.

    There are many people on YouTube who are claiming that the alleged leaked MMS video is that of actor Akshara Singh. There is no authenticity of the video or the actor’s alleged presence in it. At the same time, there has been no reaction from the actor regarding this video.

    After this alleged MMS video surfaced online, there has been a major clash between Akansha Singh’s fans and social media trolls. On one hand where the trolls are attacking the actor over the alleged video leak, her fans, on the other hand, are requesting her to come forward and call out the fake video.

    This is not the first time that an alleged leaked video has been claimed to be of a Bhojpuri actress. In past also, several similar claims have been made against many actresses from the regional film industry.

    Recently, an alleged MMS of Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj was claimed to have been leaked online. However, Shilpi's clarification had come on the issue, calling the video ‘fake’. Similar claims were made in the name of actress Kajal Raghavani as well. Later, it came to the light that the woman seen in the video was not Kajal but someone else.

    Akshara Singh is one of the biggest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Talking about the work front, she has given many superhit films with popular Bhojpuri superstars. Apart from films, she has also appeared in the popular show Bigg Boss. A few days back, a dancing video of her with Aamir Khan had gone viral. She was also seen in a reel with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, who recently marked his Bollywood debut with ‘Liger’.

