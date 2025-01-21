Bengaluru: Yash's Toxic makers get notice over illegal cutting of trees on forest land during shoot; read on

In October 2024, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre claimed that hundreds of trees were illegally chopped down on forestland within the HMT grounds in Bengaluru during the the film Toxic's shooting.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

It appears that Yash's forthcoming film, Toxic, has run into serious difficulty. The filmmakers have been sent a show-cause notice in relation with the unlawful cutting of trees on forest territory during the filming. On Monday, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre revealed that a notice had been given to the producers and stated that action will be done after analysing their responses.
 

article_image2

The minister stated that the authorities (falsely) claimed in an Interlocutory Application (IA) submitted in the Supreme Court in 2020 that the forest area owned by Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) had lost its forest status. He further claimed that they sought denotification clearance without Cabinet consent. 

“It has already been suggested to withdraw this IA. In the last Cabinet meeting, ex-post facto approval was given to withdraw the IA," the minister said as quoted by PTI.

article_image3

Khandre claimed in October 2024 that hundreds of trees were unlawfully chopped down on forestland within the Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) grounds in Peenya, Bengaluru, while the film Toxic was being shot. Following his visit to the site, the minister directed Forest Department officers to take urgent legal action against individuals responsible for the tree-cutting.

“This is a serious violation. Hundreds of trees have been removed without permission, and we are seeking strict legal repercussions," he said.

article_image4

Yash's Toxic is one of the most anticipated flicks. "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups" was directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

article_image5

The first trailer for the film was just published, featuring Yash in his flamboyant and unique character. He was observed wearing an immaculate white suit, hat, and carrying a cigar, making a star-like entry into a club with an extravagance-infused atmosphere. Toxic will be released in cinemas in December 2025.

