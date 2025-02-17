BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez to Camila Cabello- 7 Show-Stopping Red Carpet looks [PHOTOS]

The 2025 BAFTAs saw Hollywood's finest shine on the red carpet, with standout looks from stars like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and more, all showcasing stunning fashion choices.



The 2025 BAFTAs, held on February 16 in London, showcased Hollywood’s finest in glamorous, eye-catching fashion. Stars like Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande turned heads with stunning sequinned gowns, tailored suits, and monochromatic looks, making it a memorable event.

Ariana Grande

Ariana made a striking entrance at the 2025 BAFTAs in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. The black bodice and pink-tiered taffeta skirt were paired with Chaumet jewellery for a perfect finish.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée looked sharp at the BAFTAs in a stylish Bottega Veneta suit, proving that simplicity and elegance go hand in hand for a red-carpet look.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick turned heads in a glittering black Georges Chakra couture dress, showcasing her refined style with a classic and chic look that shone on the red carpet.

Selena Gomez

Selena dazzled in a silver Schiaparelli gown at the BAFTAs, heavily embellished with intricate details. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewellery to complete her glamorous ensemble.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore wowed in an Alexander McQueen gown featuring a backless, crystal-encrusted design. The colorful, stained-glass effect was enhanced with De Beers diamonds, adding a touch of unmatched glamour.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo stunned in a Louis Vuitton lace dress at the BAFTAs. The structured front was pulled high, creating a unique look that gave the gown a dramatic, gravity-defying presence.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello arrived in a crystal-embellished Sabina Bilenko couture gown, showcasing a bold and radiant style. The sparkling dress captured attention, highlighting her fashion-forward choice for the BAFTA red carpet.



