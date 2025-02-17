BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez to Camila Cabello- 7 Show-Stopping Red Carpet looks [PHOTOS]

The 2025 BAFTAs saw Hollywood's finest shine on the red carpet, with standout looks from stars like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and more, all showcasing stunning fashion choices.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

The 2025 BAFTAs, held on February 16 in London, showcased Hollywood’s finest in glamorous, eye-catching fashion. Stars like Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande turned heads with stunning sequinned gowns, tailored suits, and monochromatic looks, making it a memorable event.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

Ariana Grande

Ariana made a striking entrance at the 2025 BAFTAs in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. The black bodice and pink-tiered taffeta skirt were paired with Chaumet jewellery for a perfect finish.

 

article_image3

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée looked sharp at the BAFTAs in a stylish Bottega Veneta suit, proving that simplicity and elegance go hand in hand for a red-carpet look.

article_image4

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick turned heads in a glittering black Georges Chakra couture dress, showcasing her refined style with a classic and chic look that shone on the red carpet.

 

article_image5

Selena Gomez

Selena dazzled in a silver Schiaparelli gown at the BAFTAs, heavily embellished with intricate details. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewellery to complete her glamorous ensemble.

 

article_image6

Demi Moore

Demi Moore wowed in an Alexander McQueen gown featuring a backless, crystal-encrusted design. The colorful, stained-glass effect was enhanced with De Beers diamonds, adding a touch of unmatched glamour.

article_image7

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo stunned in a Louis Vuitton lace dress at the BAFTAs. The structured front was pulled high, creating a unique look that gave the gown a dramatic, gravity-defying presence.

 

article_image8

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello arrived in a crystal-embellished Sabina Bilenko couture gown, showcasing a bold and radiant style. The sparkling dress captured attention, highlighting her fashion-forward choice for the BAFTA red carpet.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kim Sae Ron death: Guitar Man's director and Kim's former agency reactions MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: Guitar Man's director and Kim's former agency reactions

Rekha and Hrithik Roshan's reunion reminds fans of iconic Koi... Mil Gaya moments- See PHOTOS NTI

Rekha and Hrithik Roshan’s reunion reminds fans of iconic Koi... Mil Gaya moments- See PHOTOS

Shakira hospitalized for 'abdominal issue', cancels Peru concert amid health concerns NTI

Shakira hospitalized for 'abdominal issue', cancels Peru concert amid health concerns

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details 

BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light suffers' another loss to 'Emilia Perez' in major category NTI

BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s 'All We Imagine As Light' suffers another loss to 'Emilia Perez' in major category

Recent Stories

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response shk

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response

South Korea removes Chinese AI app DeepSeek from app stores over data privacy concerns dmn

South Korea removes Chinese AI app DeepSeek from app stores over data privacy concerns

Champions Trophy 2025: Agarkar and Gambhir involved in a heated debate selection meeting; Here's why HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Agarkar and Gambhir involved in a heated debate selection meeting; Here's why

TCS set to roll out salary hikes for FY25, with variations based on performance, office attendance AJR

TCS set to roll out salary hikes for FY25, with variations based on performance, office attendance

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife anr

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby girl dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon