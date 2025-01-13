Baashha: Rajinikanth’s superhit film to re-release in theatres to mark 30th anniversary

Baashha, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, is set to be re-released in theatres shortly to commemorate the film's 30th anniversary. The legendary film was initially released in 1995.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 3:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 3:24 PM IST

One of Tamil cinema's most iconic films, Baashha, featuring superstar Rajinikanth and Nagma in the key roles, is due to be re-released to commemorate its 30th anniversary. Baashha, directed by Suresh Krissna and produced by R M Veerappan's Sathya Movies, was released in 1995.

Released 30 years ago in 1995, the film was a major hit and the biggest blockbuster in Superstar Rajinikanth's cinematic career. The picture, which ran successfully in Indian cinemas for 15 months, was recreated in various languages.

article_image2

The re-released edition will have excellent technological updates, such as cutting-edge 4K graphics and Dolby Atmos surround sound for an immersive viewing experience. Baashha is a popular film among Tamil audiences and is regarded as one of Rajinikanth's greatest.

article_image3

"Baashha" is a gangster narrative that revolutionised the manner of commercial action films in Indian cinema. One of Rajinikanth's sentences in the film, "Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna mathiri" (What I say once is like repeating it a hundred times), won the hearts of fans and admirers and has since been widely utilised on many platforms and in various ways. Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagma, the film features the late actor Raghuvaran, Charanraj, Anandraj, Janagaraj, Vijayakumar, and Yuvarani, among others.
 

article_image4

The film's soundtrack, composed by music director Deva, did miracles and is still regarded as one of his greatest works. Rajinikanth's most recent film was Vettaiyan, in which he costarred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil. 

