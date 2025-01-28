Atlee to Lokesh Kanagaraj: 5 Kollywood directors making waves in Bollywood

Following Atlee's success, four more Tamil cinema directors are venturing into Bollywood. Let's take a look at who they are.

Kollywood Directors in Bollywood

Bollywood actors are increasingly drawn to talented Tamil directors. Following Prabhu Deva, A.R. Murugadoss, and Vishnuvardhan, a new wave of Kollywood directors are set to direct Bollywood films, primarily attracted by the significantly higher remuneration.

Atlee

Atlee debuted in Bollywood with Jawan and has become a sought-after director. His first film grossed over 1000 crore, and his next project is another Bollywood film starring Salman Khan.

Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj, a leading Tamil director, is currently directing Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170. After this, he has Kaithi 2 and Rolex in hand and is set to direct a Bollywood film with Aamir Khan.

Rajkumar Periyasamy

Rajkumar Periyasamy, who directed the Sivakarthikeyan-starring Maaveeran, gained national attention. The film grossed over 350 crore. Following this success, he is set to direct a Hindi film.

Arun Matheswaran

Arun Matheswaran, director of Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, and Dhanush's Captain Miller, is currently directing Ilaiyaraaja's biopic. He has also signed on to direct a Bollywood film.

TJ Gnanavel

TJ Gnanavel gained fame with Jai Bhim. His subsequent film with Rajinikanth, Vettaiyaan, was also a blockbuster. He is now set to direct Dosa King in Bollywood, based on the life of Saravana Bhavan Rajagopal.

