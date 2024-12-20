Arijit Singh LIVE concert tickets: Know prices, dates and how to book

Arijit Singh will play in Delhi on February 2 and Mumbai on March 23. Zomato's District platform released tickets today, December 20. Prices range from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000, Rs 17,500, Rs 30,000, and Rs 75,000 for diamond, platinum, gold, silver, and lounge.

Arijit Singh is scheduled to play in Delhi on February 2 and Mumbai on March 23. Tickets went on sale today, December 20, via Zomato's District platform. Prices are divided into levels, ranging from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000, Rs 17,500, Rs 30,000, and Rs 75,000, with categories including diamond, platinum, gold, silver, and lounge.

In addition to Delhi and Mumbai, Arijit will play in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Cuttack, and Indore between January and April 2025. Arijit Singh is scheduled to play in Jaipur on January 25, 2025, followed by Chandigarh on February 16, Cuttack on March 2, and Indore on April 5. For the first time, the music legend will perform on a larger scale in various cities.

The tour is being arranged by event firms Eva Live and Tarish Entertainment. Arijit Singh had previously played at Bengaluru on November 30 and Hyderabad on December 7.

