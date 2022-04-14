IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans's Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's 7 steamy bikini pictures

Actress Natasa Stankovic shared some bikini photos of herself in a white bikini at the pool on Instagram. Today, Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, will face Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 on Thursday (April 14).

While Hardik Pandya, the captain of the Gujarat Titans, is battling on the cricket field, his wife, Serbian dancer Natasa Stankovic, has set the internet ablaze by flaunting her wonderfully toned physique in a cute white bikini.



Natasa took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos of herself in which she once again showed her fondness for bikinis.



The diva looked stylish as she donned a trendy white swimsuit. The photos were taken by the poolside, where she can be seen having a great time and enjoying the water during this scorching heat.



Natasa's hair looked amazing and had beachy waves, and she took her style to the next level by selecting eye-catching accessories. She wore oversized sunglasses and a cross-neckpiece, and she looked trendy.



She accessorised her look with a couple of silver and gold bracelets and a silver watch. Sharing the photos, she captioned them, "Haye garmi," and concluded them with a fire emoji.



In the comments section, Natasa’s sister-in-law and cricketer Krunal Pandya’s wife, Pankhuri Sharma, put a fire emoticon.

Cricketer Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh wrote, "Hottie," and ended it with a fire emoticon on Natasa Stankovic's bikini pictures.