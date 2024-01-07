Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri and more attend (Photos)

    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, became a massive hit that not only grossed a lot of money but also received a lot of affection from the audience. The characters in the film became overnight celebrities. On Saturday (Jan 06), the film's producers hosted a dazzling black carpet celebration to celebrate their achievements and mingle with industry peers.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Besides the cast and crew of the film Anmial, many Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Vidya Balan, Rasha Thadani, Manushi Chhillar, Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many others were present at the event.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Triptii Dimri was seen wearing a body-fitting black gown at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Anil Kapoor was spotted posing for cameras at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted in the all-black outfit at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a stylish gown at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image6

    The complete cast of the film posing for photos. Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Saurabh Sachdeva, Siddhant Karnick, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Bhushan Kumar are among the cast members. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a white dress at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Vidya Balan donned a black gown at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were spotted posing at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was spotted posing for the paps at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Suresh Oberoi and his son Vivek Oberoi were also spotted at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bobby Deol looked hot in a white waistcoat and black pants at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome in a black satin shirt teamed with a velvet blazer at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image14

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and producer Bhushan Kumar at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image15

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made heads turn in shades of black and blue at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image16

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Suniel Shetty looked stylish as he posed for cameras at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image17

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor posed with his wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt at the Animal Success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

    article_image18

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The complete cast of the film posing for photos. Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Saurabh Sachdeva, Siddhant Karnick, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Bhushan Kumar are among the cast members. 

