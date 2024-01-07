Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika, Triptii Dimri and more attend (Photos)

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, became a massive hit that not only grossed a lot of money but also received a lot of affection from the audience. The characters in the film became overnight celebrities. On Saturday (Jan 06), the film's producers hosted a dazzling black carpet celebration to celebrate their achievements and mingle with industry peers.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Besides the cast and crew of the film Anmial, many Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Vidya Balan, Rasha Thadani, Manushi Chhillar, Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many others were present at the event.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Triptii Dimri was seen wearing a body-fitting black gown at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor was spotted posing for cameras at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted in the all-black outfit at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a stylish gown at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

The complete cast of the film posing for photos. Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Saurabh Sachdeva, Siddhant Karnick, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Bhushan Kumar are among the cast members.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a white dress at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan donned a black gown at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were spotted posing at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was spotted posing for the paps at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Suresh Oberoi and his son Vivek Oberoi were also spotted at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bobby Deol looked hot in a white waistcoat and black pants at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome in a black satin shirt teamed with a velvet blazer at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and producer Bhushan Kumar at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made heads turn in shades of black and blue at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Suniel Shetty looked stylish as he posed for cameras at the Animal's success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor posed with his wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt at the Animal Success bash, held at JW Marriott Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

