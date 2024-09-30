Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday shares picture with 'Bestie'! It's not her girls, but King Shah Rukh Khan

    On Sunday, Ananya Panday shared photos from the recently finished IIFA Festival 2024, with Shah Rukh Khan.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, have been childhood friends for many years, and B-Town fans have enjoyed watching their friendship develop. They've grown up together and experienced innumerable events, from celebrating each other's accomplishments to traveling abroad and attending cricket matches. Their tight connection has also resulted in excellent family relationships, with Ananya and Suhana having deep bonds not only with each other but also with their respective parents.

    article_image2

    On Sunday, Ananya shared photos from the recently finished IIFA Festival 2024, which was hosted on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and attended by Bollywood's A-list. The actress' Instagram post included a shot with SRK. She can be seen charmingly posing with King Khan.

    article_image3

    Ananya is pictured wearing a stunning costume from Faraz Manan's line. Her ensemble included a golden lavishly adorned halter-neck shirt with a cropped upside-down hem, a floor-length cloak, and a satin saree skirt. She enhanced the attractiveness of her outfit with a few small pieces of diamond jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek bun.

    article_image4

    Ananya recently appeared in the chick-flick drama 'Call Me Bae' and will next be seen in Netflix's thriller feature 'CTRL', which is set to be released on October 4.

