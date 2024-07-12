Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian, Khloe arrive at Mumbai airport; wave at paps [WATCH]

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have arrived in Mumbai for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Here are some pictures from the moment they arrived at the airport late last night

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The wedding will be held on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre

The Kardashian sisters' arrival has created a buzz in B-town, adding an extra layer of glamour to the grand event. Known for their influence and star power, Kim and Khloe were warmly received by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, where they were seen in chic yet comfortable travel outfits

As Kim stepped out of the private terminal, excited paparazzi greeted her enthusiastically, calling out, "Welcome to Mumbai, Kim." Kim acknowledged their warm welcome with a wave and a smile, displaying her gracious star persona

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, have also arrived in Mumbai for the wedding. The couple, known for their close ties with the Ambani family, looked radiant as they navigated through the airport, adding to the star-studded guest list. Here Kim and Kloe checks into their hotel

WWE superstar and actor John Cena is another international star expected to attend the wedding. Cena's arrival is highly anticipated, and his presence will undoubtedly contribute to the global appeal of the event, further elevating its star quotient

The wedding ceremonies for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will commence on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah, the main wedding function. The dress code for this day is Indian traditional, ensuring a vibrant and culturally rich celebration

On July 13, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will take place, with Indian formal attire recommended for the occasion. This event will follow the main wedding, continuing the celebration with blessings and well-wishes for the newlyweds

The festivities will conclude on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav, the wedding reception. The dress code for this event is Indian chic, promising a stylish and elegant end to the multi-day celebration, reflecting the grandeur and opulence of the Ambani family

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have arrived in Mumbai for the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. This star-studded event set for tonight at the Jio World Convention Centre promises an unforgettable celebration, with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and John Cena also in attendance

