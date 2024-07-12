Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian, Khloe arrive at Mumbai airport; wave at paps [WATCH]

    Kim and Khloe Kardashian have arrived in Mumbai for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Here are some pictures from the moment they arrived at the airport late last night

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

    Instagram/VarinderChawla

    Kim and Khloe Kardashian have arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The wedding will be held on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre

    article_image2

    Instagram/VarinderChawla

    The Kardashian sisters' arrival has created a buzz in B-town, adding an extra layer of glamour to the grand event. Known for their influence and star power, Kim and Khloe were warmly received by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, where they were seen in chic yet comfortable travel outfits

    article_image3

    Instagram/VarinderChawla

    As Kim stepped out of the private terminal, excited paparazzi greeted her enthusiastically, calling out, "Welcome to Mumbai, Kim." Kim acknowledged their warm welcome with a wave and a smile, displaying her gracious star persona

    article_image4

    Instagram/VarinderChawla

    Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, have also arrived in Mumbai for the wedding. The couple, known for their close ties with the Ambani family, looked radiant as they navigated through the airport, adding to the star-studded guest list. Here Kim and Kloe checks into their hotel

    article_image5

    Instagram/VarinderChawla

    WWE superstar and actor John Cena is another international star expected to attend the wedding. Cena's arrival is highly anticipated, and his presence will undoubtedly contribute to the global appeal of the event, further elevating its star quotient

    article_image6

    Instagram/VarinderChawla

    The wedding ceremonies for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will commence on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah, the main wedding function. The dress code for this day is Indian traditional, ensuring a vibrant and culturally rich celebration

    article_image7

    Instagram/VarinderChawla

    On July 13, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will take place, with Indian formal attire recommended for the occasion. This event will follow the main wedding, continuing the celebration with blessings and well-wishes for the newlyweds

    article_image8

    Instagram/VarinderChawla

    The festivities will conclude on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav, the wedding reception. The dress code for this event is Indian chic, promising a stylish and elegant end to the multi-day celebration, reflecting the grandeur and opulence of the Ambani family

    article_image9

    Instagram/VarinderChawla

    Kim and Khloe Kardashian have arrived in Mumbai for the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. This star-studded event set for tonight at the Jio World Convention Centre promises an unforgettable celebration, with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and John Cena also in attendance

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Aparna Vastarey? Kannada actor and presenter dies after battling lung cancer AJR

    Who was Aparna Vastarey? Kannada actor and presenter dies after battling lung cancer

    Aamir Khan's HIT film 3 Idiots was remade in Mexico as 3 Idiotas? Read details RBA

    Aamir Khan's HIT film 3 Idiots was remade in Mexico as 3 Idiotas? Read details

    WATCH: What did Nita, Mukesh Ambani give their Reliance employees for Anant Ambani's wedding? RKK

    WATCH: What did Nita, Mukesh Ambani give their Reliance employees for Anant Ambani's wedding?

    I Was Addicted To Women', says Jason Shah as he talks about battling sex addiction RBA

    'I Was Addicted To Women', says Jason Shah as he talks about battling sex addiction

    We require help to get back to India...', Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed in Europe; Read on ATG

    'We require help to get back to India...', Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya robbed in Europe; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Rain to intensify in coming hours; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts July 12 2024 anr

    Kerala: Rain to intensify in coming hours; IMD sounds yellow alert in 3 districts

    Mumbai rains: Heavy rains and air traffic congestion cause flight delays, cancellations in Mumbai AJR

    Mumbai rains: Heavy rains and air traffic congestion cause flight delays, cancellations in Mumbai

    Who was Aparna Vastarey? Kannada actor and presenter dies after battling lung cancer AJR

    Who was Aparna Vastarey? Kannada actor and presenter dies after battling lung cancer

    Kerala: Trial run of first container ship at Vizhinjam sea port today july 12; CM to formally welcome during ceremony anr

    Kerala: Trial run of first container ship at Vizhinjam port today; CM to formally welcome during ceremony

    Petrol diesel price on July 12: How much it costs in YOUR city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on July 12: How much it costs in YOUR city?

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon