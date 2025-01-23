Amy Jackson flaunts HUGE baby-bump; goes 'Skinny Dipping' [PHOTOS]

Amy Jackson is embracing her pregnancy with joy and humor, sharing moments of her journey on social media. Recently, she posted a playful photo in a bikini, showcasing her baby bump. With Ed Westwick, she joyfully announced their upcoming baby, marking new chapters in both motherhood and marriage

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 11:53 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

Amy Jackson, soon to be a mother again, continues to radiate joy as she embraces her pregnancy. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a playful moment where she showed off her baby bump in a bikini. She humorously acknowledged how her pregnancy curves have altered the concept of "skinny dipping," suggesting that she couldn't quite call it that anymore due to her growing belly

article_image2

Amy's followers expressed their admiration for her radiant and confident appearance in the post, leaving numerous sweet comments about how glowing and beautiful she looked as she proudly flaunted her bump

article_image3

In October 2024, Amy and her husband, Ed Westwick, announced they were expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting news with their fans through a pregnancy photoshoot, capturing the happiness of their new journey into parenthood

article_image4

Earlier in August 2024, Amy and Ed officially married in a picturesque ceremony in Italy, celebrating their love and the start of their life together. Amy, dressed in a stunning white gown and carrying a bouquet of white roses, shared beautiful photos from their wedding day, highlighting their emotional moments

