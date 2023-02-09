Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Why Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's song 'Katore Katore' is going viral? WATCH here

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey's song "Katore Katore" has sparked considerable controversy on YouTube. The two of them's passion draw in the crowd. Check out the video here

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Dinesh Lal Yadav, often known as Nirahua, and Amrapali Dubey are widely regarded as the most well-known Bhojpuri cinema combo. However, one of their earlier songs is gaining popularity and attracting more admirers.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Fans are looking forward to hearing new songs from Amrapali and Nirahua. In addition, fans continue to remark how much they enjoy their earlier music. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Many people want to hear the well-known Nirhua song "Katore Katore," which was a great hit. Amrapali, dressed in a lovely saree, looks stunning in this song. Nirahua is also said to be stunning. They got along like they were on fire.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Let us notify you that Nirahua and Amrapali are well-liked couples among the audience. As a result, "Katore Katore" has sparked considerable talks on YouTube. The two of them's passion draw in the crowd.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Amrapali Dubey, a well-known figure in the Bhojpuri film industry, performs alongside Nirahua in this song. This song has a lovely melody and a fantastic scene. Also Read: Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Photo Courtesy: YouTube