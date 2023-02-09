Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Why Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's song 'Katore Katore' is going viral? WATCH here
Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey's song "Katore Katore" has sparked considerable controversy on YouTube. The two of them's passion draw in the crowd. Check out the video here
Dinesh Lal Yadav, often known as Nirahua, and Amrapali Dubey are widely regarded as the most well-known Bhojpuri cinema combo. However, one of their earlier songs is gaining popularity and attracting more admirers.
Fans are looking forward to hearing new songs from Amrapali and Nirahua. In addition, fans continue to remark how much they enjoy their earlier music. (WATCH VIDEO)
Many people want to hear the well-known Nirhua song "Katore Katore," which was a great hit. Amrapali, dressed in a lovely saree, looks stunning in this song. Nirahua is also said to be stunning. They got along like they were on fire.
Let us notify you that Nirahua and Amrapali are well-liked couples among the audience. As a result, "Katore Katore" has sparked considerable talks on YouTube. The two of them's passion draw in the crowd.
Amrapali Dubey, a well-known figure in the Bhojpuri film industry, performs alongside Nirahua in this song. This song has a lovely melody and a fantastic scene.
Amrapali and Nirahua have amazing chemistry together in the song. The song has been viewed more than 1,119,762 times.