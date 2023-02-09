Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Why Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's song 'Katore Katore' is going viral? WATCH here

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey's song "Katore Katore" has sparked considerable controversy on YouTube. The two of them's passion draw in the crowd. Check out the video here

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dinesh Lal Yadav, often known as Nirahua, and Amrapali Dubey are widely regarded as the most well-known Bhojpuri cinema combo. However, one of their earlier songs is gaining popularity and attracting more admirers.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are looking forward to hearing new songs from Amrapali and Nirahua. In addition, fans continue to remark how much they enjoy their earlier music. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Many people want to hear the well-known Nirhua song "Katore Katore," which was a great hit. Amrapali, dressed in a lovely saree, looks stunning in this song. Nirahua is also said to be stunning. They got along like they were on fire.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Let us notify you that Nirahua and Amrapali are well-liked couples among the audience. As a result, "Katore Katore" has sparked considerable talks on YouTube. The two of them's passion draw in the crowd.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali Dubey, a well-known figure in the Bhojpuri film industry, performs alongside Nirahua in this song. This song has a lovely melody and a fantastic scene. Also Read: Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amrapali and Nirahua have amazing chemistry together in the song. The song has been viewed more than 1,119,762 times. Also Read: Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's BOLD song ‘Hothlali’ will make you go crazy

