    Amrapali Dubey HOT video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bedroom song ‘Oka Boka Tin Tadoka’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published May 3, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's sexy bedroom romance on 'Oka Boka Tin Tadoka' will take your breath away; watch the captivating video here.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali are a well-known Bhojpuri couple, and fans like seeing them together on film. With their hot and intense dancing performance, they both lit the screen on fire.

    article_image2

    The most popular Bhojpuri pair is known for their enthralling performances. Regarding aggressiveness in the song, their performance in 'Oka Boka Tin Tadoka' is no exception. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song 'Oka Boka Tin Tadoka' exemplifies that they are well-known for their hot and mesmerising chemistry.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song 'Mausam Kare Chhedkhani' has Nirahua and Amrapali romancing one other. Their hot chemistry and explosive dancing to the song are lighting up the screen.

    article_image5

    In the video, Amrapali Dubey teases Nirahua, and they both adore each other. Nirahua joins her in the rain, and their steamy bedroom romance heats up the internet.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The sensuous looks of Amrapali Dubey are what drew my attention to this song. Her sensual emotions throughout the bedroom romance make the spectator want more. Also Read: Who was Manobala? Rajinikanth expresses grief over Tamil filmmaker's demise

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video goes viral online, and viewers embrace the actors' hot bedroom relationship. Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua look stunning together, and the video has garnered 3,368,805 views on YouTube. Also Read: Dahaad trailer OUT: Sonakshi Sinha's powerful avatar as cop is unmissable

