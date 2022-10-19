Ammu review: Is Aishwarya Lekshmi's film on domestic abuse worth watching? Movie is on Amazon Prime Video

Ammu review and responses: Aishwarya Lekshmi portrays a victim of domestic abuse who fights with her abusive spouse. It's a compelling criminal drama; should we watch it on Amazon Prime Video? (Ammu Movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video)



In the most recent Telugu movie Ammu, Aishwarya Lekshmi plays a victim of domestic violence. Fans praised the actress for portraying Amudha, or Ammu, on social media when the film became available for watching. Ammu is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Interestingly, this is the streamer's first original movie.



The plot and the subtly handled treatment of the issue resonated with many viewers who have experienced abuse at home or have known someone close to them who has.



About Ammu:

Ammu follows a woman's journey from being a victim of domestic abuse to regaining her inner power, conquering her personal issues, and returning them to her violent spouse. Ammu starts a new chapter in her life when she marries her next-door neighbour Ravi (Naveen Chandra).



However, as Ravi starts abusing her, their relationship starts to spoil. After suffering insults and harm, Ammu decides to discipline Ravi. To get revenge on Ravi, Ammu joins forces with Prabhu (Bobby Simha), a parolee from jail.



The audience complimented Ammu. Some say the narrative is elevated by the key actors' performances and the story's unique approach. It has also been noted that the sequences showing domestic violence have been handled maturely and are not intended to stir up controversy.



