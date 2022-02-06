  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher, Shraddha Kapoor, celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar’s residence to pay tribute

    First Published Feb 6, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Preparations for Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites have begun. Celebrities and politicians reached her residence ‘Prabhu Kunj’ to pay their respects to the legendary singer.

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Soon after Lata Mangeshkar's body was brought to her residence at Prabhu Kunj situated in South Mumbai, politicians and celebrities started rushing to her house to pay their tributes to the 'Nightingale of India'. From Amitabh Bachchan to Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher and more, people from the political world and film industry reached her residence before her body was taken on the final journey from Prabhu Kunj to Shivaji Park where her last rites will be held.

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Maharashtra's Tourism Minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray had reached the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at this hospital where she had been undergoing treatment for over 28 days.

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Music composer duo Ajay-Atul's Ajay Gogavale reached Lata Mangeshkar's residence 'Prabhu Kunj' in South Mumbai's Pedder Road area. 

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan also came to pay his respects. He was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan was close to Lata Mangeshkarr. In fact, he also sang the song 'Ye Kaha Aa Gae Hum' with Lata Mangeshkar for the film Silsila.

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Upon receiving the news, Anupam Kher also reached Lata Mangeshkar's residence. He paid his tributes to the legendary singer whose body was brought from the hospital to her residence.

    ALSO READ: Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Another celebrity who was seen arriving at the 92-year-old singer's residence was filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar. He was clicked while walking towards Lata Mangeshkar's house.

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Bhagyashree was one of the first to have reached Lata Mangeshkar's residence, even before her body was brought home. Lata Mangeshkar sang songs for Bhagyashree's film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' in which she was starred opposite Salman Khan.

    ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar: Iconic pairings of ‘Melody Queen’ with famous singers

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar penned several songs to which Lata Mangeshkar gave her voice. Akhtar was also present at her residence on Sunday.

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray's mother and wife also arrived at Lata Mangeshkar's residence. Thackeray had rushed to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday to meet Lata Mangeshkar who was in a critical condition.

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar considered Lata Mangeshkar as his mother. He also rushed to her residence to pay his tributes. The two shared a bond that was similar to a mother-son duo.

    ALSO READ: When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar; watch

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Shraddha Kapoor had reached Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday night with her mother. She also visited her residence after Lata Mangeshkar's body was brought to her home. Shraddha Kapoor used to call Lata Mangeshkar as her 'Aaji' which translates to grandmother in English.

    Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher Shraddha Kapoor celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar residence to pay tribute drb

    Actor Urmila Matondkar along with her husband rushed to Lata Mangeshkar's residence. She was among the several celebrities who visited Lata Mangeshkar's residence and met the grieving family.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang Mera Saaya Sath Hoga for Sachin Tendulkar watch drb

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar; watch

    Lata Mangeshkar hit songs: Meena Kumari to Sharmila Tagore to Preity Zinta, singer, sang for these 9 actresses RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar hit songs: Meena Kumari to Sharmila Tagore to Preity Zinta, singer, sang for these 9 actresses

    Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: When Lata Mangeshkar drove India's first PM Nehru to tears

    Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: When Lata Mangeshkar drove India's first PM Nehru to tears

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Virat Kohli to PV Sindhu - Sports fraternity mourns legendary singer's demise-ayh

    Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Virat Kohli to PV Sindhu - Sports fraternity mourns legendary singer's demise

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Her storytelling was so immaculate' says Sona Mohapatra drb

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Her storytelling was so immaculate, says Sona Mohapatra

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra government declares public holiday on Feb 7 to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death-dnm

    Maharashtra government declares public holiday on Feb 7 to mourn Lata Mangeshkar’s death

    UP Election 2022: UP is now safe for girls and women, says PM Modi during Jan Choupal rally-dnm

    UP Election 2022: UP is now safe for girls and women, says PM Modi during Jan Choupal rally

    PM Modi to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park-dnm

    PM Modi to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer-ayh

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang Mera Saaya Sath Hoga for Sachin Tendulkar watch drb

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar; watch

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    Video Icon