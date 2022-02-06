Amitabh Bachchan to Anupam Kher, Shraddha Kapoor, celebs reached Lata Mangeshkar’s residence to pay tribute

Preparations for Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites have begun. Celebrities and politicians reached her residence ‘Prabhu Kunj’ to pay their respects to the legendary singer.

Soon after Lata Mangeshkar's body was brought to her residence at Prabhu Kunj situated in South Mumbai, politicians and celebrities started rushing to her house to pay their tributes to the 'Nightingale of India'. From Amitabh Bachchan to Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher and more, people from the political world and film industry reached her residence before her body was taken on the final journey from Prabhu Kunj to Shivaji Park where her last rites will be held.

Maharashtra's Tourism Minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray had reached the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at this hospital where she had been undergoing treatment for over 28 days.

Music composer duo Ajay-Atul's Ajay Gogavale reached Lata Mangeshkar's residence 'Prabhu Kunj' in South Mumbai's Pedder Road area.

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan also came to pay his respects. He was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan was close to Lata Mangeshkarr. In fact, he also sang the song 'Ye Kaha Aa Gae Hum' with Lata Mangeshkar for the film Silsila.

Upon receiving the news, Anupam Kher also reached Lata Mangeshkar's residence. He paid his tributes to the legendary singer whose body was brought from the hospital to her residence. ALSO READ: Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

Another celebrity who was seen arriving at the 92-year-old singer's residence was filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar. He was clicked while walking towards Lata Mangeshkar's house.

Bhagyashree was one of the first to have reached Lata Mangeshkar's residence, even before her body was brought home. Lata Mangeshkar sang songs for Bhagyashree's film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' in which she was starred opposite Salman Khan. ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar: Iconic pairings of ‘Melody Queen’ with famous singers

Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar penned several songs to which Lata Mangeshkar gave her voice. Akhtar was also present at her residence on Sunday.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's mother and wife also arrived at Lata Mangeshkar's residence. Thackeray had rushed to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday to meet Lata Mangeshkar who was in a critical condition.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar considered Lata Mangeshkar as his mother. He also rushed to her residence to pay his tributes. The two shared a bond that was similar to a mother-son duo. ALSO READ: When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar; watch

Shraddha Kapoor had reached Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday night with her mother. She also visited her residence after Lata Mangeshkar's body was brought to her home. Shraddha Kapoor used to call Lata Mangeshkar as her 'Aaji' which translates to grandmother in English.