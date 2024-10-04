Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's wedding card goes viral; check out what is special about it

    Bollywood actor Aamir Khan stunned Amitabh Bachchan with latter's 51-year-old wedding card to Jaya Bachchan, which included unique words from Ramcharitmanas. Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot in a highly private ceremony on June 3, 1973. 

    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Popular subjects include Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's wedding. Amitabh mentioned that it was hurried, therefore little information are available. His father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, would only let him travel to London with Jaya Bachchan if they married. Aamir Khan stunned Amitabh and fans by handing him his wedding anniversary card.

    Jaya and Amitabh married in a very modest wedding on June 3, 1973. Only close family and friends attended Jaya's Mumbai wedding. Amitabh was stunned when Aamir presented his wedding card in a Kaun Banega Crorepati commercial. 

    The card was written in Devnagari and English in crimson ink. On the left, WB Yeats' renowned poem That The Night Come was recited. A possible translation is: "Lived as 'twere a king, that packed his marriage day. With banneret and pennon, trumpet and kettledrum, and the outrageous cannon, to bundle time away, that the night come."

    Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan also included Ramcharitmanas chopai on the right. Read "Jab te ram byahi ghar aaye, nit nav mangal modh badhaye." Since Lord Ram wedded Goddess Sita, Ayodhya has only been joyful.

    Below these lovely lines, Shri Harivansh Rai Bachchan writes about his son's wedding. On Sunday, June 3, 1973, our son Amitabh married Jaya, the daughter of Smt. & Shri Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, in Bombay. Your blessings are requested."

    The Bachchans like intimate weddings. In his memoirs Afternoon Of Time, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan described his son Abhishek Bachchan's wedding. According to Rediff, Harivansh Rai Bachchan said the wedding was small with only a few guests. 

    Harivansh Rai Bachchan said that his son Amitabh's baraat featured just five persons, including the poet and Sanjay Gandhi. The wedding was place in Amitabh and Jaya's friend's Malabar Hills Skylark building top story residence. Jaya Bachchan's family objected.

