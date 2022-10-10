Amitabh Bachchan birthday: ‘Anand’ to ‘Silsila’, ‘Pink’, 11 films of Big B you must watch

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 80th birthday on Tuesday. On the eve of his big day, as he enters into a new decade, here are 11 out of the numerous blockbuster films he has delivered in over 50 years of his glorious career.

Even at the age of 80, there is no actor in the Hindi film industry who can match the energy and enthusiasm that Amitabh Bachchan brings to the table. For over 50 years, he has continued to entertain us all with his fantastic acting, delivering numerous blockbuster films over all these years. It comes off funny that the actor who has rightfully been called the ‘Shehenshaah’ of Bollywood and a megastar of the Indian film industry, was once rejected for his looks and voice. He then went on to rule over the box office and also earned the tag of the ‘Angry Young Man’ for delivering several hits in the early 70s. As the actor will enter a new decade on Tuesday, here are 11 films of the multiple blockbuster movies of Amitabh Bachchan that his fans much watch to celebrate his 80th birthday:

Abhimaan: Another cult classic of Hrishikesh Mukherjee, ‘Abhimaan’ stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as husband and wife. It is a story of a singer who grows jealous of his own rising-singer wife because of his ego.

Anand: Helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, ‘Anand’ is considered one of his best-loved classics. The tragic-drama stars Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Rajesh Khanna in the lead roles. The film, to date, will make you laugh and cry, and at the same time will teach you some of the most beautiful lessons of life.

Baghban: A family drama, Ravi Chopra’s ‘Baghban’ is one of the finest films of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s careers. The film has released in the year 2003. It showed the relationship of parents with their three sons, and how they treat them (parents) after their retirement. It also has a cameo by Salman Khan and Mahima Chaudhary.

Black: Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is one of the best movies of Big B’s career. The film was based on the autobiography of Helen Keller, titled ‘The Story Of My Life’.

Chupke Chupke: Another Hrishikesh Mukherjee-Amitabh Bachchan film, this comedy-drama saw him with Dharmendra, after the cult classic ‘Sholay’. The light-hearted movie, ‘Chupke Chupke’ is one of the best films of the actor’s career.

Deewar: Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shahi Kapoor, Deewar is a story of two brothers. While Amitabh played a criminal in this movie, Shahi was a cop. The film’s famous dialogue “Mere Pass Maa Hai” has become a cult over the years.

Don: Shah Rukh Khan may have been cast twice in the remake of ‘Don’ by Farhan Akhtar, but the original don in the Hindi film industry will always and forever remain Amitabh Bachchan. In the 1978 film, Amitabh was seen in a double role in this film.

Lakshya: Farhan Akhtar's directorial ‘Lakshay’ saw Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan in an important character and showed him as an Indian army officer.

Pink: One of the most powerful films of today’s time, Pink spoke about feminism and a woman’s right to say ‘no’, like none other. Also starring Tapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari, Pink saw Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a lawyer. His ‘no’ dialogue has become famous worldwide and echoes the importance of ‘consent’.

Sholay: A cult classic, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy’s ‘Sholay’ was a failure at the box office. While the film did not become a commercial success, it is one of the cult classics of Indian cinema today, much-loved by almost everyone from the older generation to the present. It starred actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan.

