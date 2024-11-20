Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan shares how 'Arjun' character inspired him

Abhishek Bachchan discussed his role as 'Arjun', a disabled man who refuses to give up, in his upcoming film 'I Want To Talk'. He connects with the character's resilience and aims to apply it to his own life.

The private lives of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been in the news for a while. Reports about their breakup are currently taking over the news, despite the fact that the duo was previously the quintessential relationship goals. Aishwarya and Abhishek have decided to keep quiet in the face of the ongoing rumors, but Abhishek Bachchan recently made a significant comment in an interview with the media.

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film, I Want To Talk is all set to release on November 22, 2024. 'Arjun', a disabled guy, is the focus of the Shoojit Sircar-directed movie. Speaking about his role in the movie, Abhishek went on to say that his character isn't scared to seek assistance or even visit the hospital. He really connected with the idea that he isn't prepared to quit up. Abhishek said, "He asks for assistance without fear. He has no qualms about visiting the hospital. He's not going to give up." Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Actor talks about sacrifices as a father and more

According to Abhishek Bachchan, his character "Arjun" endured a lot before becoming so frustrated that he was ready to quit up. But what makes 'Arjun' a unique and extraordinary character is the fact that he never gives up. He wants to apply the strength of endurance, which he learned from the character, to his own life.

According to reports, Abhishek said, “Somebody who has dealt with the things that he has dealt with and continues to deal with, it’s very easy to be fed up after 31 odd years and say, ‘bahut ho gaya hai, abhi aur nahi karna hai’ (I’ve had enough, I don’t want to go on). But no, the fact that he is still at it, still trying… is what makes him truly courageous.” Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship, despite the odd distractions, continues to stand the test of time. Their marriage, which began with romance on screen and transitioned into real life, remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved unions. Also Read | Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif to Shah Rukh Khan-6 celebrities who got slapped by Salman Khan

