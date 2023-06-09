Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ameesha Patel turns 47: Gadar 2 actress SEXY and BOLD photos go viral on her birthday

    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    Happy Birthday Ameesha Patel: Bollywood actress Ameesha has continuously surprised her fans with her stunning fashion sense and bold social media posts.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel has grabbed the hearts of millions with her dazzling beauty, exceptional skill, and lovely demeanour.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Throughout her career, Ameesha has played outstanding parts in films like as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, demonstrating her acting talent.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel has continuously astonished admirers with her glowing features, great fashion sense, and on-screen charisma.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha has become a trendsetter and a style icon, with beautiful red-carpet appearances and effortlessly stunning clothes. 

    article_image5

    Image: Ameesha Patel / Instagram

    Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut in the romance film 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' with Hrithik Roshan and garnered praise for her performance.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel still makes people drool with her toned shape and stunning beauty at 47.

    article_image7

    Image: Ameesha Patel/Instagram

    Ameesha Patel's bikini photos show her self-assurance and confidence. In every pose, she exudes sensuality and grace, captivating her audience.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel's poses and pictures are graceful, her emotions are seductive, and her whole attitude is enthralling. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With Ameesha Patel's bold presence, she easily demands attention and leaves her followers and fans wanting more. 

