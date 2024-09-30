Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amaran to Brothers: List of Diwali movie releases

    This Diwali, Kollywood gears up for a box office battle with three major releases: Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran,' Jayam Ravi's 'Brother,' and Kavin's 'Bloody Beggar.' Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza!

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    Diwali Release Movies

    Diwali is a time for celebration, new releases, and cinematic treats. This year, three prominent actors are set to light up the silver screen.

    article_image2

    Amaran Movie

    Sivakarthikeyan stars in 'Amaran,' a film based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army soldier. The film also features Sai Pallavi and Indu Rebecca Varghese.

    article_image3

    Brothers Movie

    Jayam Ravi's 'Brother,' directed by M. Rajesh, is a comedy-romance. Priyanka Mohan stars opposite Ravi in this film that promises laughter and entertainment.

    article_image4

    Bloody Beggar

    Kavin takes on a challenging role in 'Bloody Beggar,' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is set to release on October 31st, adding to the Diwali excitement.

