Amaran to Brothers: List of Diwali movie releases

This Diwali, Kollywood gears up for a box office battle with three major releases: Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran,' Jayam Ravi's 'Brother,' and Kavin's 'Bloody Beggar.' Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza!

Diwali Release Movies

Diwali is a time for celebration, new releases, and cinematic treats. This year, three prominent actors are set to light up the silver screen.

Amaran Movie

Sivakarthikeyan stars in 'Amaran,' a film based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army soldier. The film also features Sai Pallavi and Indu Rebecca Varghese.

Brothers Movie

Jayam Ravi's 'Brother,' directed by M. Rajesh, is a comedy-romance. Priyanka Mohan stars opposite Ravi in this film that promises laughter and entertainment.

Bloody Beggar

Kavin takes on a challenging role in 'Bloody Beggar,' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is set to release on October 31st, adding to the Diwali excitement.

Latest Videos