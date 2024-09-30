Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani to CTRL: New movies and web series to stream this week

    Several movies and web series are scheduled to release on OTT platforms in the first week of October 2024. Let's find out which films and series are included in this list.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 12:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    Amar Prem Ki Kahani

    'Amar Prem Ki Kahani' will stream on Jio Cinema from October 4th. The movie stars Aditya Seal, Sunny Singh, Pranutan Bahl and more. 

    article_image2

    The Signature

    'The Signature' will be streamed on Zee5 from October 4th. Anupam Kher will be seen in the lead role.

    article_image3

    CTRL

    Ananya Panday will be seen in 'CTRL' after 'Call Me Bae'. It will release on Netflix on October 4th.

    article_image4

    The Tribe

    Ananya Panday's sister, Alana Panday's web series 'The Tribe' will arrive on Prime Video on October 4th.

    article_image5

    It's White Inside

    'It's White Inside' will stream on Netflix on October 4th. The movie is not your typical horror movie and fans can expect a mind-bending twist. 

