    Amala Paul-Jagat Desai wedding photos: Malayalam actress marries beau in Kochi; check out their Instagram pics

    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    On Amala Paul's 32nd birthday, the actress shared big news with her fans, about her engagement with Jagat Desai. Yesterday, she married her boyfriend, Jagat Desai, which took place at Kochi's Grand Hyatt hotel in Kerala. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amala Paul, a well-known South actress, wed her boyfriend, Jagat Desai. The couple got married at Kochi's Grand Hyatt hotel in Kerala. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The couple posted pictures to social media. It quickly became viral, and congratulations could be seen everywhere. It goes without saying that the newlyweds looked stunning in their lavender wedding gowns.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Announcing the marriage on social media, Amala wrote, “Two souls , one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. #married #twinflame.”

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The couple opted for an intimate wedding ceremony and twinned in lilac-colored outfits. Jagat Desai was seen wearing a lilac and white sherwani and Amala wore a lehenga with a green neckpiece.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Later, Amala also shared a set of pics with a sweet caption that read, "Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together. #Married to my divine masculine. Seeking your love and blessings (sic)."
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress announced to her Instagram family on her 32nd birthday that she and Jagat Desai were getting engaged, along with a cute video. A flash mob dancing performance at a restaurant during the couple's vacation was captured in a sweet video that Jagat Desai posted on his Instagram profile on Thursday.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The dancers then invite Jagat to participate, and he obliges, showing off his dancing skills to a blushing Amala, who is wearing an amazing pink attire. In the middle of the dancing performance, to the sound and sight of falling confetti, Jagat gets down on one knee and pops the question to Amala.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With everyone celebrating their extravagant proposal, the two then give each other hugs and kisses. The caption said, "My Gipsy Queen said yes #weddingbells," which he wrote. My darling, happy birthday.”

    Video Icon