Allu Arjun's diet and fitness secrets: How he maintains his iconic physique

Allu Arjun is known for his energetic personality and fit physique. Discover the secrets behind his fitness and striking appearance, including details about his diet plan.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

Icon Star Allu Arjun needs no special introduction. He recently graced the screen with his movie Pushpa 2, which is receiving a superhit response. Aside from this, Allu Arjun has a huge fan following for his looks and fitness. Known for his boundless energy, he is also known for staying in top physical shape. So, what is the secret behind his consistently fit and handsome appearance? Let's take a look at what he eats to maintain his physique.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it should never be skipped. Allu Arjun follows this rule diligently, ensuring his breakfast is healthy and packed with protein. A high-protein breakfast helps keep him active throughout the day. He always includes eggs in his morning meal, as they are rich in protein, which plays a crucial role in muscle repair and growth.

For lunch, Allu Arjun follows a balanced diet, making sure it includes a good source of protein. He often includes grilled chicken in his meals, which aids in muscle building and boosts metabolism.

Allu Arjun’s skin always appears glowing, and he credits this to his diet, which includes plenty of leafy greens and vegetables. These foods are rich in antioxidants and fiber, helping prevent digestive issues and promoting easy digestion. Additionally, they play a key role in maintaining healthy, glowing skin.

Allu Arjun regularly includes seasonal fruits in his diet, which contributes to his refreshing appearance. He enjoys drinking fruit shakes, especially during lunchtime. Rich in vitamins and minerals, these shakes are not only good for health but also help keep the body hydrated.

For dinner, Allu Arjun ensures his meal is light yet packed with fiber. He typically opts for foods like brown rice, green beans, salad, and corn. He carefully selects low-calorie, high-fibre foods to maintain a healthy balance and aid digestion.

