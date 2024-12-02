Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR to Ram Charan: A look at their first remuneration vs current earnings

Discover the surprising first remunerations of top Tollywood stars like Prabhas, NTR, Ram Charan, and others compared to their current massive earnings. This journey from modest beginnings to pan-India stardom is truly remarkable.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 2:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

Mahesh Babu, son of superstar Krishna, made his Tollywood debut and surpassed his father's fame. His first remuneration for Rajakumarudu was reportedly 10 lakhs. Currently, it's estimated to be near 100 crores, with rumors of 250 crores for Rajamouli's film. Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's Early Years

Jr NTR and Ram Charan gained global recognition with RRR. NTR, who started with a legacy, now commands 80-100 crores per film, compared to his initial 5 lakhs for Ninnu Choodalani. Ram Charan, the mega successor, debuted with Chirutha and now earns around 100 crores per film, up from his initial 50 lakhs. Also Read: Bigg Boss Eliminates Prudhvi Raj Shetty

Prabhas, the pan-world star, reportedly earned 15 lakhs for his debut film Eeshwar. His current remuneration is estimated at 200 crores per film. Also Read: Naveen Polishetty's First Telugu Serial

Allu Arjun, who debuted with Gangotri, gained pan-India fame with Pushpa. His initial remuneration was around 20 lakhs, which has now skyrocketed to approximately 100 crores, with rumors of over 200 crores for Pushpa 2. Also Read: Chiranjeevi's Sister and Balakrishna's Heroine

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi's first film remuneration was surprisingly 1116. He now commands 50-60 crores per film. Pawan Kalyan, another mega family star, earned around 5 lakhs for his debut film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi and now reportedly earns 80 crores per film.

Vijay Deverakonda didn't take any remuneration for his initial films like Life is Beautiful and Nuvvila. He used to earn 500 rupees from tutoring, which he considers his first remuneration. He now reportedly demands up to 50 crores per film.

