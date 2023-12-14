Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt turns bridesmaid for friend, shares pictures from Mehndi ceremony

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    On Wednesday evening, Alia Bhatt attended a close friend's Mehndi ceremony and shared pictures from the event on her Instagram account. 

    article_image1

    Alia Bhatt looked stunning as a bridesmaid for one of her close friends as she posted a slew of photos to her Instagram account.

    article_image2

    In the pictures, Alia and her friend can be seen cuddling and displaying the best friend goals to her gram family. 

    article_image3

    Alia was dressed for the event in a vibrant pink salwar suit from Raw Mango and wore green danglers to complement her outfit. 

    article_image4

    The rani pink kurta came with a vertical line design and a chiffon dupatta decorated with floral zari embroidery.

    article_image5

    In contrast to the typically observed rigid and tight fits, her clothing embraced an anti-fit silhouette, providing a more relaxed and comfortable option. 

    article_image6

    In one picture, Alia and a bunch of other bridesmaids were pictured together and had all smiles while they posed to the camera. 

    article_image7

    They seem to have a fun time and in the caption (in Hindi), Alia wrote, "Dulhan ke yaar aur dher sara pyar." 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster with Taapsee Pannu says, '7 din baad aayenge' SHG

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster with Taapsee Pannu says, '7 din baad aayenge'

    Jai Ganesh: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer to release on THIS date rkn

    Jai Ganesh: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer to release on THIS date

    Aditya Roy kapur confirms not being part of 'Aashiqui 3', says Kartik Aaryan is 'ideal' choice RKK

    Aditya Roy kapur confirms not being part of 'Aashiqui 3', says Kartik Aaryan is 'ideal' choice

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar addresses trolls questioning his sexuality, fashion and parenting RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar addresses trolls questioning his sexuality, fashion and parenting

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe SHG

    Mrunal Thakur's joyful fan moment as she gushes over surprise run-in with 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Video of old lady being beaten inside home goes viral; WATCH rkn

    Kerala: Video of old lady being beaten inside home goes viral; WATCH

    Football Happy Birthday Jesse Lingard: Top 10 quotes by the English footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Jesse Lingard: Top 10 quotes by the English footballer

    Karnataka former minister V Somanna dismisses claims of contesting Lok Sabha elections with Congress

    Karnataka former minister V Somanna dismisses claims of contesting Lok Sabha elections with Congress

    Kerala: KSRTC reveals November month revenue and it is not Rs 308 crore anr

    Kerala: KSRTC reveals November month revenue and it's not Rs 308 crore

    cricket Happy Birthday Tim Seifert: Top 7 moments of the New Zealand keeper osf

    Happy Birthday Tim Seifert: Top 7 moments of the New Zealand keeper

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon