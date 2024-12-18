Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood stars who are entrepreneurs

A few multi-talented entertainers have started profitable enterprises. These celebrities have shown their entrepreneurial drive by creating health and wellness firms and prominent projects. Here are several Bollywood stars that have achieved commercial success with their creative brands:

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Being Human brand combines fashion with philanthropy. The Salman Khan Foundation launched the brand in 2012 to promote education and healthcare programs in marginalised regions, creating a unique combination of elegance and social impact.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma is more than just a clothesline; it promotes sustainability and environmentally conscientious living. The business offers eco-friendly kids' playwear and nature-focused books, encouraging young minds to connect with the environment by combining style with a vision for a better future.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is an entrepreneur pursuing her love for fitness via business projects promoting better living. She co-owns Newkind, a business focused on making period care simple, comfortable, and healthy for women, and NewBoo, a company that manufactures biodegradable nappies. She has also ventured into the culinary market with her restaurant Arambam, which serves wholesome and nutritious millet-based cuisine from India's origins.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty has carved itself into the beauty business by focusing on health, well-being, and improving natural beauty. The company embodies Katrina's belief in the power of inner and outer beauty, offering goods that boost confidence and promote self-care.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon continues to make her mark as both a dynamic performer and a leading entrepreneur. She developed The Tribe India, a fitness brand that promotes a healthy lifestyle, and Hyphen, a skincare line that values self-care and natural beauty. Kriti has also moved into film production with her company, Blue Butterfly Films, showcasing her enthusiasm and devotion to the entertainment business.

