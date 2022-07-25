Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt to Arjun Kapoor, these actors came in support of Ranveer Singh over nude photoshoot row

    First Published Jul 25, 2022, 8:15 PM IST

    Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor, among others have come out in support of Ranveer Singh for his bold and nude photoshoot. Since the time his pictures made their way through social media, the actor was hugely being trolled. An application was also filed against the actor with the Mumbai police on Monday, demanding an FIR.

    Image: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh may not have earned nig numbers at the box office with his last release ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. But the actor sure knows how to stay in the news – whether it is for his fashion, speaking of why he wants to learn his wife Deepika Padukone’s mother tongue Konkani or for the recent photoshoot where he posed in his birthday suit. While Ranveer’s latest pictures became a meme fest on social media, and at the same time, provided fodder for trolls to attack him, it also led to filing an application with the Mumbai police, demanding an FIR. The application claimed that his pictures have allegedly hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty. Amidst this, the actor has found support from many of his friends and colleagues in the industry.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Alia Bhatt: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Gully Boy’ and now ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ co-star came out in support of him during the trailer launch of “Darlings’ on Monday. Alia, while speaking for her “favourite Ranveer Singh” said that she loves him eternally and that “he has given us so much at the movies, so we should only give him love”.

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's nude photos hurt women's sentiments, claims complaint to Mumbai Police

    Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

    Arjun Kapoor: Ranveer Singh’s very close friend, Arjun Kapoor, also supported him when the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor was asked about trolls attacking the actor over his nude pictures. In response, Arjun said that no head should be paid to the trolls and that “he (Ranveer) should be allowed to be himself”.

    ALSO READ: Disha Patani’s 5 hot and sexy looks you can’t miss from Ek Villain Returns promotions

    Image: Swara Bhaskar/Instagram

    Swara Bhaskar: One of the first stars who come out in support of Ranveer Singh was actor Swara Bhaskar. Swara, who herself is often at the target of the trolls, had tweeted: “Daily cases of injustice & oppression in India, but sure.. our outrage is reserved for @RanveerOfficial ’s photos! I mean, seriously.. don’t like it, don’t look at it! Not your cup of tea, don’t drink it! But don’t ‘thopo’ ur preferences on us! And no, this isn’t a moral issue!”

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rakhi Sawant: When asked by the paps about what she thinks of Ranveer Singh’s nude photos, Rakhi Sawant said that none should say anything wrong about her friend. She further gave a bizarre explanation regarding the pictures saying that the actor for feeling hot and decided to go for a bath when two monkeys came and took away his clothes.

