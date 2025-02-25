Alia Bhatt's production house leases property in Mumbai for THIS whopping amount; Check HERE

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is making power moves, not just in films but in real estate too! Her production company, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, has locked in a prime property in Mumbai’s ultra-posh Pali Hill area

Eternal Sunshine Production’s New Property in Pali Hill

Alia Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, has secured a premium property in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. Reports indicate that the company signed a leave and license agreement for Unit No. 602 on the sixth floor of the Vastu Building on Nargis Dutt Road. The deal was officially registered on February 21, 2025. The property is leased from Narendra Shetty, with the production house agreeing to pay a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh, along with a ₹36 lakh security deposit

Bhatt Family’s Role in Eternal Sunshine Production

The production house is managed by Soni Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, who are actively involved in its creative and business operations. Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd has been consistently producing films and digital content

Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky Attend Bhansali’s Birthday Bash

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal attended Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s intimate birthday celebration in Mumbai on February 24, 2024. The trio, set to collaborate on Bhansali’s upcoming project Love & War, made a stylish appearance. Alia was dressed in an ivory co-ord set, while Ranbir sported a denim blue shirt with white trousers. The event also marked Vicky’s first collaboration with Bhansali

Upcoming Projects of Ranbir and Alia

Alia, who won a National Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), is set to reunite with Bhansali for Love & War. Ranbir, last seen in Animal, is working on its sequel and currently filming Ramayana with Sai Pallavi and Yash. Alia is busy with her next project, Alpha

