Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, Karisma, and family visit Delhi to meet PM Modi for Raj Kapoor's 100th anniversary

The Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karisma Kapoor, traveled to Delhi to meet PM Modi on the occasion of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. What's the significance?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

The Kapoor family travels to Delhi to meet PM Modi on Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. Neetu Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the airport.

article_image2

Karisma Kapoor wore an off-white suit with a golden border, paired with loose hair and stylish goggles.

article_image3

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed for photographers before leaving for Delhi. Alia wore a red saree.

article_image4

Neetu Singh, in an off-white salwar suit, outshone Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor with her elegant style.

article_image5

Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a maroon suit, while Saif Ali Khan opted for a churidar pajama kurta look.

article_image6

Raj Kapoor's son-in-law, Manoj Jain (Reema Jain's husband), also traveled to Delhi with his son and daughter-in-law.

article_image7

Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Singh at the airport

Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Singh posed together at the airport, and their photos are now going viral on social media.

