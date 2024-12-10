Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, Karisma, and family visit Delhi to meet PM Modi for Raj Kapoor's 100th anniversary

The Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karisma Kapoor, traveled to Delhi to meet PM Modi on the occasion of Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. What's the significance?

The Kapoor family travels to Delhi to meet PM Modi on Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. Neetu Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the airport.

Karisma Kapoor wore an off-white suit with a golden border, paired with loose hair and stylish goggles.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed for photographers before leaving for Delhi. Alia wore a red saree.

Neetu Singh, in an off-white salwar suit, outshone Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor with her elegant style.

Kareena Kapoor was spotted in a maroon suit, while Saif Ali Khan opted for a churidar pajama kurta look.

Raj Kapoor's son-in-law, Manoj Jain (Reema Jain's husband), also traveled to Delhi with his son and daughter-in-law.

Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Singh at the airport

Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Singh posed together at the airport, and their photos are now going viral on social media.

Latest Videos