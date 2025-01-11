Ajith Kumar's weight loss SECRET revealed: Know how Tamil star lost 25kg in few weeks

How did Ajith lose 25 kg in a short time? Bismi has revealed the intense diet he followed.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 3:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 3:51 PM IST

Ajith's Weight Loss Secret

Bismi's revelation about how actor Ajith lost 25 kg in a short time for a car race has shocked many.

Actor Ajith is preparing to participate in a 24-hour car race in Dubai. After years, Ajith is focusing on car racing and announced a 9-month break from films.

article_image2

Ajith Takes 9-Month Break from Cinema

While Ajith's announcement saddened fans, many, including Vijay fans, wished him success in his unique endeavor.

article_image3

Ajith's Upcoming Films

Despite the break, Ajith's 'Vidaamuyarchi' and 'Good, Bad & Ugly' are set for release. While 'Vidaamuyarchi's release is delayed, 'Good, Bad & Ugly' is slated for April 10th.

article_image4

Ajith's Diet Secret

These films are expected to be a treat for fans. Bismi has now commented on Ajith's drastic weight loss for the car race.

article_image5

Bismi Reveals the Truth

Bismi claims Ajith consumed only hot water for three months, supplementing with protein powder and vitamins under medical supervision. This explains his rapid weight loss without intense exercise.

