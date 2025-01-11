Ajith Kumar's weight loss SECRET revealed: Know how Tamil star lost 25kg in few weeks

How did Ajith lose 25 kg in a short time? Bismi has revealed the intense diet he followed.

Ajith's Weight Loss Secret

Bismi's revelation about how actor Ajith lost 25 kg in a short time for a car race has shocked many.

Actor Ajith is preparing to participate in a 24-hour car race in Dubai. After years, Ajith is focusing on car racing and announced a 9-month break from films.