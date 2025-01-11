Ajith Kumar's weight loss SECRET revealed: Know how Tamil star lost 25kg in few weeks
How did Ajith lose 25 kg in a short time? Bismi has revealed the intense diet he followed.
Ajith's Weight Loss Secret
Bismi's revelation about how actor Ajith lost 25 kg in a short time for a car race has shocked many.
Actor Ajith is preparing to participate in a 24-hour car race in Dubai. After years, Ajith is focusing on car racing and announced a 9-month break from films.
Ajith Takes 9-Month Break from Cinema
While Ajith's announcement saddened fans, many, including Vijay fans, wished him success in his unique endeavor.
Ajith's Upcoming Films
Despite the break, Ajith's 'Vidaamuyarchi' and 'Good, Bad & Ugly' are set for release. While 'Vidaamuyarchi's release is delayed, 'Good, Bad & Ugly' is slated for April 10th.
Ajith's Diet Secret
These films are expected to be a treat for fans. Bismi has now commented on Ajith's drastic weight loss for the car race.
Bismi Reveals the Truth
Bismi claims Ajith consumed only hot water for three months, supplementing with protein powder and vitamins under medical supervision. This explains his rapid weight loss without intense exercise.