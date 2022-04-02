Ajay Devgn birthday: 5 iconic films of the actor with his wife Kajol

Ajay Devgn has turned a year old on Saturday, April 2. Termed Bollywood’s ‘Dark Horse’, Ajay has a stellar career that is filled with power-packed performances.

Ajay Devgn was born Vishal Devgn; he went on to make his debut in the Hindi film industry with Phool Aur Kaante released in the year 1991. His filmography has numerous hit films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Rajneeti, Singham, Dhrishyam, Raid, Golmaal, DIl Jale, and Legend of Bhagat Singh, among others. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and will next be seen in his own directorial venture 'Runway 34', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. However, in this article, we present to you five iconic films in which Ajay Devgn was paired opposite his wife, Kajol.

Ishq: A comedy romantic drama, Ishq starred actors Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Kajol and Juhi Chawla. The film revolves around two businessmen friends who want their children (Ajay Devgn and Juhi Chawla) to get married. However, Ajay and Juhi fall in love with each other’s best friends (Kajol and Aamir).

Pyar To Hona Hi Tha: Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha revolved around the life of Sanjana (Kajol), Shekhar (Ajay Devgn), and Rahul (Bijay Anand) and their triangle love story. The film also stars Om Puri. It was released in the year 1998.

Raju Chacha: A family drama and comedy film, Raju Chacha starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. The film was helmed by Ajay’s first cousin Anil Devgan while Ajay produced it. The film, released in the year 2000, also featured actors Johnny Leve, Tiku Talsania and Govind Namdev.

U Me Aur Hum: Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer ‘U Me Aur Hum’ is a story of a husband who finds out about his wife’s illness and then tries to come to terms with it. The film also stars the actors Divya Dutta and Isha Sharvani. U Me Aur Hum was helmed by Ajay Devgn himself and was released in the year 2008.