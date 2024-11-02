Aishwarya Rai's comments on 'marrying tree' resurface amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai is back in the news because of divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan. Old stories about her allegedly marrying a tree have also come up again.



Former Miss World and acclaimed Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is currently in the spotlight due to swirling rumors about her impending divorce from Abhishek Bachchan. Reports suggest that the couple, who married in 2007, is preparing to part ways. Their wedding was highly publicized and celebrated, but it also gave rise to bizarre rumors, including one claiming that Aishwarya had married a tree prior to her marriage to Abhishek.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s love story blossomed on the sets of the film "Dhoom 2." Their chemistry became apparent during the shoot, and by the time they worked on "Guru," they were openly expressing their affection for one another. After a year of dating, the couple exchanged vows in a grand ceremony that captured the attention of fans and media alike.

The tree marriage rumor gained traction during their wedding, deeply impacting Aishwarya. In a candid interview in 2008, she confronted the speculation head-on. She revealed that many people believed she was manglik, supposedly cursed, and that this was the reason for her alleged tree marriage. Aishwarya took a stand against the sensationalism, criticizing the media for distorting the truth.

Describing the rumors as pointless, Aishwarya stated that she didn’t feel the need to engage with them, preferring to leave such matters to the head of her family. Later, her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, stepped in to clarify the situation, addressing the media and putting the speculation to rest. As Aishwarya navigates these latest rumors, her resilience shines through, reflecting her strength in the face of public scrutiny.

