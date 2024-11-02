Aishwarya Rai's comments on 'marrying tree' resurface amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai is back in the news because of divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan. Old stories about her allegedly marrying a tree have also come up again.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 3:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

Former Miss World and acclaimed Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is currently in the spotlight due to swirling rumors about her impending divorce from Abhishek Bachchan. Reports suggest that the couple, who married in 2007, is preparing to part ways. Their wedding was highly publicized and celebrated, but it also gave rise to bizarre rumors, including one claiming that Aishwarya had married a tree prior to her marriage to Abhishek.

article_image2

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s love story blossomed on the sets of the film "Dhoom 2." Their chemistry became apparent during the shoot, and by the time they worked on "Guru," they were openly expressing their affection for one another. After a year of dating, the couple exchanged vows in a grand ceremony that captured the attention of fans and media alike.

 

article_image3

The tree marriage rumor gained traction during their wedding, deeply impacting Aishwarya. In a candid interview in 2008, she confronted the speculation head-on. She revealed that many people believed she was manglik, supposedly cursed, and that this was the reason for her alleged tree marriage. Aishwarya took a stand against the sensationalism, criticizing the media for distorting the truth.

 

article_image4

Describing the rumors as pointless, Aishwarya stated that she didn’t feel the need to engage with them, preferring to leave such matters to the head of her family. Later, her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, stepped in to clarify the situation, addressing the media and putting the speculation to rest.

As Aishwarya navigates these latest rumors, her resilience shines through, reflecting her strength in the face of public scrutiny.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on NTI

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on

Singham Again Review: High-octane cop universe with Ramayana theme; Simmba injects energy in second half NTI

Singham Again Review: High-octane cop universe with Ramayana theme; Simmba injects energy in second half

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan sparks relationship buzz between Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan sparks relationship buzz between Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Ghostly journey into self-identity; yet stuck in predictable tropes, uneven pacing NTI

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Ghostly journey into self-identity; yet stuck in predictable tropes, uneven pacing

Did Salman Khan's alleged romance with Preity Zinta end things with Aishwarya Rai? RTM

Did Salman Khan’s alleged romance with Preity Zinta end things with Aishwarya Rai?

Recent Stories

Madhuri Dixit's trendy blouse designs for sarees: Stylish inspirations NTI

Madhuri Dixit's trendy blouse designs for sarees: Stylish inspirations

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides RTM

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides RTM

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides

Oben Electric to Launch Rorr EZ (read: Easy) on November 7th: A Game-Changer for City Commute

Oben Electric to Launch Rorr EZ (read: Easy) on November 7th: A Game-Changer for City Commute

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on NTI

Nora Fatehi accuses 'Dilbar' producers of misleading claims; Read on

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon