  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai’s fans once trolled Jaya Bachchan; called her ‘disgrace to India’ (Read comments)

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 1:46 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Long back, Jaya Bachchan had once talked about her daughter-in-law, “I like that Aishwarya Rai stands behind”. For this comment, Jaya was criticised and get trolled

    Aishwarya Rai fans once trolled Jaya Bachchan called her disgrace to India RCB

    Since last night, the Bollywood actor and MP of Samajwadi Party Jaya Bachchan has been grabbing the headlines. Jaya had a bad day at the Parliament yesterday, December 20. The 73-year-old actress lost her cool as she screamed her lungs out at some opposition leaders. 
     

    Aishwarya Rai fans once trolled Jaya Bachchan called her disgrace to India RCB

    Jaya Bachchan said, "Aapke bure din aayenge, I curse you!  (Your bad days will come)" The whole discussion was on the Narcotics Bill, but she lost her cool. It happened when she got a personal remark by an MP while participating in a debate on the bill on narcotic drugs. Also Read: Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets mobbed outside ED office; she left after six hours of grilling

    Aishwarya Rai fans once trolled Jaya Bachchan called her disgrace to India RCB

    Later, she got trolled by social media users, one said, "Amitabh Bachchan should have married Rekha,' another said, "In the Rajya Sabha, MP of the so-called secular, progressive party, utters "curses" against the ruling party, considered to be communal, patriarchal, brahminical, regressive and what not! Dabholkar, come back and free the liberals from the shackle of superstition." And whatnot. 
     

    Aishwarya Rai fans once trolled Jaya Bachchan called her disgrace to India RCB

    This is not the first time Jaya got trolled on social media. A few years back, she appeared on Karan Johar’s show, ‘Koffee With Karan’, before Aishwarya Rai married her son Abhishek Bachchan. In the chat show, Jaya was seen speaking about her son Abhishek Bachchan’s choice saying, “She (Aishwarya) is lovely, I love her.” 

    Aishwarya Rai fans once trolled Jaya Bachchan called her disgrace to India RCB

    Jaya also described how she loves Aishwarya Rai. In the chat show, Jaya also said that she feels Aishwarya is the ideal choice for the Bachchan family. Speaking about her to-be Bahu, Jaya said, “When we are all together, I have never seen her push herself, and I like that quality. I like it that she stands behind, and she listens, and she is taking it all in.”

    Aishwarya Rai fans once trolled Jaya Bachchan called her disgrace to India RCB

    As soon as the video came out, Jaya started grabbing the news headlines for all wrong reasons. Aishwarya’s fans did not like Jaya’s response in the chat show, where she said, “I like it that she (Aishwarya) stands behind and listens, and taking it all in." Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's 5 shocking controversies: From 'Panama Papers' case to bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

    Aishwarya Rai fans once trolled Jaya Bachchan called her disgrace to India RCB

     Social media users, said Jaya’s comment was “regressive”. One said,“Waah she stands behind and you like that waah Indian saas. Pffff" Another commented, "Stand behind? Wow these are the people we look up to? (sic)”. “Stands behind? Damn! Your family should be grateful to have her," another fan said.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a 'pro' in SALSA, CONTEMPORARY DANC? Read this RCB

    Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a 'pro' in SALSA, CONTEMPORARY dance? Read this

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday SCJ

    Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many more wish Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis open up on sexual allegation against Chris Noth SCJ

    Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis open up on sexual allegation against Chris Noth

    Japansese actress Sayaka Kanda passes away, complete details inside SCJ

    Japansese actress Sayaka Kanda passes away, complete details inside

    Recent Stories

    Landmark victory Mamata Banerjee as TMC inflicts crushing defeat on BJP Cong CPIM in Kolkata civic polls gcw

    'Landmark victory': Mamata Banerjee as TMC inflicts crushing defeat on BJP, Cong, CPI-M in Kolkata civic polls

    BSF soldiers gun down Pakistani intruder along Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur-dnm

    BSF soldiers gun down Pakistani intruder along Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

    Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a 'pro' in SALSA, CONTEMPORARY DANC? Read this RCB

    Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a 'pro' in SALSA, CONTEMPORARY dance? Read this

    Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India Details inside gcw

    Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India? Details inside

    Parliament winter sessions marred by Opposition's ruckus in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha-dnm

    Parliament winter sessions marred by Opposition’s ruckus in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon
    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Video Icon