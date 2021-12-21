Aishwarya Rai’s fans once trolled Jaya Bachchan; called her ‘disgrace to India’ (Read comments)

Long back, Jaya Bachchan had once talked about her daughter-in-law, “I like that Aishwarya Rai stands behind”. For this comment, Jaya was criticised and get trolled

Since last night, the Bollywood actor and MP of Samajwadi Party Jaya Bachchan has been grabbing the headlines. Jaya had a bad day at the Parliament yesterday, December 20. The 73-year-old actress lost her cool as she screamed her lungs out at some opposition leaders.



Jaya Bachchan said, "Aapke bure din aayenge, I curse you! (Your bad days will come)" The whole discussion was on the Narcotics Bill, but she lost her cool. It happened when she got a personal remark by an MP while participating in a debate on the bill on narcotic drugs.

Later, she got trolled by social media users, one said, "Amitabh Bachchan should have married Rekha,' another said, "In the Rajya Sabha, MP of the so-called secular, progressive party, utters "curses" against the ruling party, considered to be communal, patriarchal, brahminical, regressive and what not! Dabholkar, come back and free the liberals from the shackle of superstition." And whatnot.



This is not the first time Jaya got trolled on social media. A few years back, she appeared on Karan Johar’s show, ‘Koffee With Karan’, before Aishwarya Rai married her son Abhishek Bachchan. In the chat show, Jaya was seen speaking about her son Abhishek Bachchan’s choice saying, “She (Aishwarya) is lovely, I love her.”

Jaya also described how she loves Aishwarya Rai. In the chat show, Jaya also said that she feels Aishwarya is the ideal choice for the Bachchan family. Speaking about her to-be Bahu, Jaya said, “When we are all together, I have never seen her push herself, and I like that quality. I like it that she stands behind, and she listens, and she is taking it all in.”

As soon as the video came out, Jaya started grabbing the news headlines for all wrong reasons. Aishwarya's fans did not like Jaya's response in the chat show, where she said, "I like it that she (Aishwarya) stands behind and listens, and taking it all in."