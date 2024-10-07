Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's SHAADI ‘won’t last will get separated’, astrologer predicted

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding: This astrologer prophesied that their marriage would fail and that they would split up. This made everyone believe that the rumours were true and that the two are parting ways soon.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. The two have been in the spotlight owing to the continuing divorce speculations that have piqued everyone's interest.

    article_image2

    At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Abhishek and Aishwarya came separately, leading everyone to assume that the reports were real and that the two would soon part ways.

    article_image3

    Jagan Nath Guruji, a prominent astrologer, spoke openly about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek's divorce. Jagan Nath Guruji is well-known for his prophecies, which often come true. He talked to the Indian media about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage and said it would not endure. He stated they were together because of their love for their daughter Aaradhya.

    article_image4

    Abhishek, who's known for his witty self, had written, "Ok.. So I believe I'm getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I'm getting remarried too? Thanks! #muppets."

    He even stated that the split was predicted in their horoscopes long ago. Despite the harmful effects in their birth charts, the couple has worked hard to keep their marriage together. The astrologer predicted that the pair will split up shortly due to various circumstances.

    article_image5

    He stated they may separate in the next years due to a lack of affection. He stated that there would always be respect and friendship between Aishwarya and Abhishek. Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan finally breaks his silence on divorce speculations with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, saying 'I am still...'

    article_image6

    In 2007, Aishwarya and Abhishek married for love in front of their family and friends. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.

    article_image7

    Furthermore, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is claimed to be a manglik, and she supposedly wedded a tree before marrying Abhishek Bachchan. According to News 18, when asked about it, Amitabh Bachchan said that the charges that she is a maglik who married a tree are cruel.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra spills on clash with Asim Riaz, says "All of this has no value..." RTM

    Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra spills on clash with Asim Riaz, says "All of this has no value..."

    Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga shares how Smriti Irani helped him win over his girlfriend's father, Read more NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga shares how Smriti Irani helped him win over his girlfriend's father, Read more

    Salman Khan's mother wanted him to marry THIS actress who was 17 years younger to him! RKK

    Salman Khan's mother wanted him to marry THIS actress who was 17 years younger to him!

    Shilpa Shirodkar on career struggles before Bigg Boss 18: 'People were not ready to meet me' RTM

    Shilpa Shirodkar on career struggles before Bigg Boss 18: 'People were not ready to meet me'

    Bigg Boss 18: Actor Shehzada Dhami REVEALS he was 'Humiliated' by 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' makers RKK

    Bigg Boss 18: Actor Shehzada Dhami REVEALS he was 'Humiliated' by 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' makers

    Recent Stories

    5 Yoga poses to increase your child's height RTM

    5 Yoga poses to increase your child's height

    Karachi airport blast kills 2 Chinese nationals: BLA releases suicide bomber's photo, CCTV video surfaces WATCH snt

    Karachi airport blast kills 2 Chinese nationals: BLA releases suicide bomber's photo, CCTV video surfaces

    Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra spills on clash with Asim Riaz, says "All of this has no value..." RTM

    Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra spills on clash with Asim Riaz, says "All of this has no value..."

    Kerala Assembly session opens with heated clash between Speaker and LoP, opposition walks out amid protests dmn

    Kerala Assembly session opens with heated clash between Speaker and LoP, opposition walks out amid protests

    Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga shares how Smriti Irani helped him win over his girlfriend's father, Read more NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga shares how Smriti Irani helped him win over his girlfriend's father, Read more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon