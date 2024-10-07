Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's SHAADI ‘won’t last will get separated’, astrologer predicted

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding: This astrologer prophesied that their marriage would fail and that they would split up. This made everyone believe that the rumours were true and that the two are parting ways soon.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. The two have been in the spotlight owing to the continuing divorce speculations that have piqued everyone's interest.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, Abhishek and Aishwarya came separately, leading everyone to assume that the reports were real and that the two would soon part ways.

Jagan Nath Guruji, a prominent astrologer, spoke openly about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek's divorce. Jagan Nath Guruji is well-known for his prophecies, which often come true. He talked to the Indian media about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage and said it would not endure. He stated they were together because of their love for their daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek, who's known for his witty self, had written, "Ok.. So I believe I'm getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I'm getting remarried too? Thanks! #muppets."

He even stated that the split was predicted in their horoscopes long ago. Despite the harmful effects in their birth charts, the couple has worked hard to keep their marriage together. The astrologer predicted that the pair will split up shortly due to various circumstances.

He stated they may separate in the next years due to a lack of affection. He stated that there would always be respect and friendship between Aishwarya and Abhishek. Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan finally breaks his silence on divorce speculations with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, saying 'I am still...'

In 2007, Aishwarya and Abhishek married for love in front of their family and friends. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.

Furthermore, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is claimed to be a manglik, and she supposedly wedded a tree before marrying Abhishek Bachchan. According to News 18, when asked about it, Amitabh Bachchan said that the charges that she is a maglik who married a tree are cruel.

Latest Videos