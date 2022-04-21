Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple

Both Abhishek and Aishwarya posted a beautiful image from their wedding day on Instagram. The couple married on April 20, 2007.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of Bollywood's most popular couples. Aaradhya, the couple's lovely daughter, frequently features in family pictures.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are each other's strongest supporters. They never miss an occasion to compliment one another.

Abhishek posted a beautiful photo from their wedding day on Instagram as their wonderful day drew to a close.



Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. On their 15th wedding anniversary, the pair posted a flashback photo from their wedding, which took place on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. Abhishek is seen in the picture putting a ring on Aishwarya Rai's hand.



On the sets of Mani Ratnam's Guru, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love. Also Read: Aishwarya Rai or Abhishek Bachchan, who is richer? Here's their net worth

After taking a break from acting, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part: One, which will be released in September.