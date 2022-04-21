Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    Both Abhishek and Aishwarya posted a beautiful image from their wedding day on Instagram. The couple married on April 20, 2007.

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of Bollywood's most popular couples. Aaradhya, the couple's lovely daughter, frequently features in family pictures.

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    The couple married on April 20, 2007, and provided us with relationship objectives for the past 15 years. 

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    Aishwarya and Abhishek are each other's strongest supporters. They never miss an occasion to compliment one another.

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    Abhishek posted a beautiful photo from their wedding day on Instagram as their wonderful day drew to a close. 
     

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. On their 15th wedding anniversary, the pair posted a flashback photo from their wedding, which took place on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. Abhishek is seen in the picture putting a ring on Aishwarya Rai's hand. 
     

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    On the sets of Mani Ratnam's Guru, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love. Also Read: Aishwarya Rai or Abhishek Bachchan, who is richer? Here's their net worth

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    After taking a break from acting, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part: One, which will be released in September.

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    Abhishek Bachchan's latest film was Dasvi, and his next two films are Bachchan Singh and Gulab Jamun. Also Read: Did Aishwarya Rai secretly check Abhishek Bachchan's phone; here's what she said

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu newly born son name revealed drb

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s newly born son’s name revealed

    I am sorry, says Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal Eilaichi drb

    I am sorry, says Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal Eilaichi

    Watch PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it-tgy

    Watch: PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma groove in their latest video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma groove in their latest video

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas - adt

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas

    Indias high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    India's high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    Crazy Wimbledon ban on Russian Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers snt

    'Crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu newly born son name revealed drb

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s newly born son’s name revealed

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon