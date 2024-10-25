Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours: When Kajol advised them to 'save marriage'

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce news all over the internet, Bollywood actress Kajol offers counsel to Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai on how to 'save their marriage'.



Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are among the most popular couples in the Indian film industry. They fell in love in 2006 while filming Umrao Jaan. They have been married for 17 years and have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

In 2007, the pair married in an intimate ceremony, and their fairytale love story inspired many others. Recently, the two have received a lot of attention due to persistent divorce speculations. Neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya have responded to this.

According to Reddit users, Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur is to blame for the couple's split. Nimrat and Abhishek were spotted in Dasvi. The actress has been criticised for causing problems between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan.

There is no confirmation yet. Amid the tumult, Bollywood actress Kajol offers advice on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek's married life. The footage was from Koffee alongside Karan 2007, when Kajol shared the stage alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

During the rapid-fire round, Kajol was asked what counsel she would provide to rescue Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage. Kajol stated that she does not want the two to watch Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She said, 'Don't watch KANK. ' The film features stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The storyline revolves around adultery and adulterous troubles.

Abhishek once described how he manages to remain calm in constant noise. In an interview with the media house, Abhishek said that his wife, Aishwarya, 'It's water off a duck's back. He further stated that he dismissed these rumours as kala teeka and moved on.

According to sources, Aishwarya and Abhishek were allegedly dealing with several marriage issues while taking care for their daughter Aaradhya. If stories are to be accepted, Aishwarya was staying in a different location in Jalsa and was not speaking with Jaya.

