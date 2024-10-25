Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours: When Kajol advised them to 'save marriage'

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce news all over the internet, Bollywood actress Kajol offers counsel to Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai on how to 'save their marriage'.
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 2:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are among the most popular couples in the Indian film industry. They fell in love in 2006 while filming Umrao Jaan. They have been married for 17 years and have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. 

article_image2

In 2007, the pair married in an intimate ceremony, and their fairytale love story inspired many others. Recently, the two have received a lot of attention due to persistent divorce speculations. Neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya have responded to this.

article_image3

According to Reddit users, Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur is to blame for the couple's split. Nimrat and Abhishek were spotted in Dasvi. The actress has been criticised for causing problems between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan.

article_image4

There is no confirmation yet. Amid the tumult, Bollywood actress Kajol offers advice on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek's married life. The footage was from Koffee alongside Karan 2007, when Kajol shared the stage alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. 

article_image5

During the rapid-fire round, Kajol was asked what counsel she would provide to rescue Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage. Kajol stated that she does not want the two to watch Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She said, 'Don't watch KANK. ' The film features stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The storyline revolves around adultery and adulterous troubles. 

article_image6

Abhishek once described how he manages to remain calm in constant noise. In an interview with the media house, Abhishek said that his wife, Aishwarya, 'It's water off a duck's back. He further stated that he dismissed these rumours as kala teeka and moved on. 

article_image7

According to sources, Aishwarya and Abhishek were allegedly dealing with several marriage issues while taking care for their daughter Aaradhya. If stories are to be accepted, Aishwarya was staying in a different location in Jalsa and was not speaking with Jaya. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy slapped by woman over villain role in movie dmn

(WATCH) Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy slapped by woman over villain role in movie

Sai Pallavi faces backlash for saying Indian Army is a 'terrorist group' for Pakistan, Read on NTI

Sai Pallavi faces backlash for saying Indian Army is a 'terrorist group' for Pakistan, Read on

From Minahil Malik to Oviya Helen: Deep dive into celebrity MMS scandals AJR

From Minahil Malik to Oviya Helen: Deep dive into celebrity MMS scandals

Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku' makes its way to Oscars library for screenplay excellence dmn

Malayalam film 'Ullozhukku' makes its way to Oscars library for screenplay excellence

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am missing..'; Shrutika Arjun breaks down emotionally as she misses her father [Watch] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am missing..'; Shrutika Arjun breaks down emotionally as she misses her father [Watch]

Recent Stories

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases shk

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2 scr

IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2

football Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH) snt

Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH)

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details AJR

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood NTI

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon